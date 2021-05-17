High school softball roundup: Westby still unbeaten after win over Onalaska

ONALASKA — Sophomore Jayda Berg struck out 12 without walking a batter, and the Westby High School softball team used four runs in the first three innings to remain undefeated.

Berg allowed nine hits but kept Onalaska scoreless over the final three innings to preserve a 6-3 nonconference victory.

Shortstop Macy Stellner and center fielder Kennedy Brueggen had two hits apiece for the Norsemen (9-0), who padded its early lead with three runs in the top of the third inning.

Stellner, Berg, Brueggen, Lydia Evenstad and Autumn Ward drove in runs for Westby, while Ava Smith went 4 for 4 with an RBI for Onalaska (5-9).

Coulee

G-E-T 13, Onalaska Luther 2

ONALASKA — The Red Hawks (6-2, 3-2) scored at least once in six of the seven innings to take care of the Knights.

Anna Puent was 4 for 5 with a double and scored three runs for G-E-T, which pulled away with three runs in the third and four more in the fourth. Ryann Duffenbach was 3 for 4 with a home run, and Camery Holzer was 2 for 5 with a triple for the Red Hawks.