High school softball roundup: Westby still unbeaten after win over Onalaska

ONALASKA — Sophomore Jayda Berg struck out 12 without walking a batter, and the Westby High School softball team used four runs in the first three innings to remain undefeated.
Berg allowed nine hits but kept Onalaska scoreless over the final three innings to preserve a 6-3 nonconference victory.
Shortstop Macy Stellner and center fielder Kennedy Brueggen had two hits apiece for the Norsemen (9-0), who padded its early lead with three runs in the top of the third inning.
Stellner, Berg, Brueggen, Lydia Evenstad and Autumn Ward drove in runs for Westby, while Ava Smith went 4 for 4 with an RBI for Onalaska (5-9).
Coulee
G-E-T 13, Onalaska Luther 2
ONALASKA — The Red Hawks (6-2, 3-2) scored at least once in six of the seven innings to take care of the Knights.
Anna Puent was 4 for 5 with a double and scored three runs for G-E-T, which pulled away with three runs in the third and four more in the fourth. Ryann Duffenbach was 3 for 4 with a home run, and Camery Holzer was 2 for 5 with a triple for the Red Hawks.
Genna O’Neill held Luther (4-6, 0-6) scoreless until the sixth inning and struck out six in a complete game.
Black River Falls 6, Arcadia 2
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers (6-3, 4-1) took over second place in the conference, but no details were reported.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 9, Cashton 1
Bangor 23, Cashton 2 (3)
CASHTON — The Cardinals (10-2, 9-0) scored 32 runs on 20 hits to sweep the Eagles.
Aliyah Langrehr had five RBI with a double in the first game and a triple in the second as Bangor pushed its winning streak to three games. Langrehr also pitched both games and had 11 strikeouts and five hits allowed in eight innings.
Taylor Jacobson had two hits in each game and two RBI in the second. Nora Tucker had four RBI in the second game, and Maddie England homered in the opener during a 4-for-4 overall performance.
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 7, North Crawford 4
STODDARD — The Pirates (6-2, 4-1) scored the first seven runs and held on as the Trojans scored four in the top of the sixth inning.
Second baseman Camryn Venner had two hits, and pitcher Jordan Young and first baseman Cierra Spears drove in two each to move De Soto’s winning streak along to two games. Young, who pitched a complete game and struck out 12, hit a home run in the fourth.
The Pirates had seven stolen bases — two each from Venner and Val Osthoff — and took their 7-0 lead by scoring five runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Nonconference
West Salem 6, Aquinas 5
The Panthers scored all of their runs in the first two innings, and Kendall Gerke hit a three-run home run as they won for the second time in three games to improve to 3-6.