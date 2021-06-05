High school softball roundup: Westby's Berg throws perfect game

WESTBY — Sophomore Jayda Berg pitched a perfect game on Friday to guide the Westby High School softball team in a 5-0 nonconference victory over Lancaster.

Berg struck out 15 batters, and the Norsemen scored at least once in four of their seven at-bats as the team won its second straight game since a loss to Coulee foe G-E-T an May 25.

Westby (15-1, 10-1) owns a one-game lead over the Red Hawks (12-3, 9-2) in the conference standings with one game to play. G-E-T closes out the conference season with a home game against Onalaska Luther on Monday. The Knights then play at Westby on Thursday.

Macy Stellner was 2 for 4 with two runs scored, and Ella Johnson drove in three runs for Westby. Kennedy Brueggen and Izzy Nedland also had two hits apiece for the Norsemen.

Onalaska Luther 10, Logan 0 (5)

The Knights won their fourth game in a row to improve to 8-7 and were powered by Hannah Matzke, who went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBI.

Sarah Yonkovich was 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI, and Megan Yonkovich went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI for Luther, which handed Logan (5-12) its second loss in the past three games.