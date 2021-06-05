High school softball roundup: Westby's Berg throws perfect game

WESTBY — Sophomore Jayda Berg pitched a perfect game on Friday to guide the Westby High School softball team in a 5-0 nonconference victory over Lancaster.
Berg struck out 15 batters, and the Norsemen scored at least once in four of their seven at-bats as the team won its second straight game since a loss to Coulee foe G-E-T an May 25.
Westby (15-1, 10-1) owns a one-game lead over the Red Hawks (12-3, 9-2) in the conference standings with one game to play. G-E-T closes out the conference season with a home game against Onalaska Luther on Monday. The Knights then play at Westby on Thursday.
Macy Stellner was 2 for 4 with two runs scored, and Ella Johnson drove in three runs for Westby. Kennedy Brueggen and Izzy Nedland also had two hits apiece for the Norsemen.
Onalaska Luther 10, Logan 0 (5)
The Knights won their fourth game in a row to improve to 8-7 and were powered by Hannah Matzke, who went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBI.
Sarah Yonkovich was 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI, and Megan Yonkovich went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI for Luther, which handed Logan (5-12) its second loss in the past three games.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 16, Melrose-Mindoro 0
BLAIR — The Wildcats clinched a second consecutive conference championship on by beating the Mustangs.
The Wildcats (22-0) completed a 17-0 conference season by scoring three runs in the first inning and eight in the second to quickly jump on the Mustangs (6-11, 6-11), who have lost four of their past five games.
Sophomore center fielder Lindsay Steien was 3 for 3 with a triple, three runs scored and two stolen bases from the top of Blair-Taylor’s batting order.
Senior third baseman McKenna Boe was 2 for 5 with a triple and five RBI for the Wildcats, who had 12 hits and received another two RBI each from Chloe Wagner, Abby Thompson, Callie Wagner and Leah Kidd.
Thompson pitched the first four innings for Blair-Taylor and struck out nine while allowing three hits and no walks.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 9, Royall 3
BANGOR — The Cardinals (14-3, 13-1) scored eight of their runs in the fifth inning, and Emma Fortier was 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBI. Aliyah Langrehr was 2 for 3 with an RBI as Bangor put the finishing touch on an outright Scenic Bluffs championship.