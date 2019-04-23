When Sarah Kraus is performing as she is as both a pitcher and a hitter for the Onalaska High School softball team, the Hilltoppers become an extremely tough team to beat.
Such was the case Tuesday at the Shelby fields, when Kraus delivered a dominant pitching outing and was a catalyst on offense in Onalaska’s 6-0 win over MVC rival Central.
Kraus, a junior, struck out 12 batters while walking none and allowed two hits in a complete-game performance. It marked the seventh time in her eight starts this season that she reached double-digit punch-outs, and she had nine the only time she didn’t reach double figures.
In her past three starts — against G-E-T, Logan, and the Red Raiders — she’s tallied 40 strikeouts and four walks, and allowed just three earned runs in 21 innings. On the season, Kraus has 96 strikeouts, and has allowed five earned runs.
She added two hits, including a double, and two RBI to her cause Tuesday, as Onalaska snagged a 2-0 lead in the second inning and then held on before scoring in the fifth, sixth, and seventh.
Haley Hoffman added two hits and an RBI for the Hilltoppers (9-0, 6-0), who sit atop the MVC standings heading into a nonconference tilt at 5 p.m. Friday at Westby.
Central’s Zoe Heintz did her best to keep her team in the game with her work in the circle. She struck out three, but allowed just one earned run; Central (1-6, 1-4) committed five errors.
Beth Meyers and Maddie Trussoni tallied hits off Kraus, but the Red Raiders were never able to mount a rally.