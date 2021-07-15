High school softball: Westby's Berg, Blair-Taylor's Steien lead local selections to WFSCA All-State teams

Westby High School's Jayda Berg and Blair-Taylor's Lindsay Steien led local players selected to the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association's All-State teams by earning first-team honors among small school players, which includes those from Divisions 3-5.

Berg, who will be a junior in the fall, posted a 17-2 record in the circle while averaging 12.9 strikeouts per game to go along with a 1.05 ERA. The Coulee Conference Pitcher of the Year also hit .304 with four doubles, two triples and 10 RBI.

Steien, who will also be a junior in the fall, was 11-0 with two saves, a 0.86 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 48⅔ innings pitched. She hit .561 with 13 doubles, six triples, five home runs and 28 RBI for the Wildcats, who qualified for the WIAA Division 4 state tournament.

Chloe Wagner, a teammate of Steien, was selected to the small school second team, while G-E-T's Genna O'Neill and Arcadia's Chloe Halverson earned small school honorable mention.

Wagner hit .466 with six doubles, four triples, six home runs and 35 RBI; O'Neill, the Coulee Conference Player of the Year, hit .582 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 26 RBI while posting a 12-2 record in the circle; and Halverson hit .464 with five doubles, one triple and eight RBI while stealing 22 bases.

Holmen graduate Sydney Jahr earned honorable mention among large school players, which includes those from Divisions 1 and 2. She hit .479 with 10 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 40 RBI.

