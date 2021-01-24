High school sports: Big games approach

A big week ahead for local high school athletics gets a start when first place in the Coulee Conference boys basketball race gets put on the line Monday night.

The new conference leader will be determined at Onalaska Luther High School, where the Knights host West Salem in a 7:15 p.m. game.

Onalaska Luther (9-0, 5-0) hasn't lost a game since Feb. 15, 2020, and followed up a big win over Aquinas at the Midwest Players Classic with blowout wins over Westby and G-E-T.

Junior Gavin Proudfoot, a 6-foot-7 forward, has led the way for the Knights by averaging 14.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Sophomore Isaiah Schwichtenberg adds 10.6 points and 3.5 assists for Onalaska Luther.

The Panthers (6-1, 5-0) have only been beaten by Aquinas this season. But they have come back to win six straight games and are still riding the momentum of winning the Coulee last season.

Junior CJ McConkey is averaging 18 points per game to lead West Salem, which beat Arcadia 64-54 on Thursday.

The teams then turn around and play each other again in West Salem on Friday.

The Monday game sets up a long-awaited matchup between the Onalaska and Aquinas girls on Tuesday.