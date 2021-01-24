High school sports: Big games approach

A big week ahead for local high school athletics gets a start when first place in the Coulee Conference boys basketball race gets put on the line Monday night.
The new conference leader will be determined at Onalaska Luther High School, where the Knights host West Salem in a 7:15 p.m. game.
Onalaska Luther (9-0, 5-0) hasn't lost a game since Feb. 15, 2020, and followed up a big win over Aquinas at the Midwest Players Classic with blowout wins over Westby and G-E-T.
Junior Gavin Proudfoot, a 6-foot-7 forward, has led the way for the Knights by averaging 14.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Sophomore Isaiah Schwichtenberg adds 10.6 points and 3.5 assists for Onalaska Luther.
The Panthers (6-1, 5-0) have only been beaten by Aquinas this season. But they have come back to win six straight games and are still riding the momentum of winning the Coulee last season.
Junior CJ McConkey is averaging 18 points per game to lead West Salem, which beat Arcadia 64-54 on Thursday.
The teams then turn around and play each other again in West Salem on Friday.
The Monday game sets up a long-awaited matchup between the Onalaska and Aquinas girls on Tuesday.
The Hilltoppers (8-3, 6-0) host this one at 7:15 p.m. and will be trying to become the first MVC team to beat the Blugolds (17-0, 7-0) since Holmen did it on Dec. 11, 2015.
The Blugolds are ranked first in Division 3 by The Associated Press, and Onalaska just missed out on a spot in the top 10 in Division 2.
The Hilltoppers have lost 12 straight to Aquinas and are led by senior point guard Olivia Gamoke, who averages 20.6 points per game and has made 22 3-pointers. She also leads the team in rebounding (5.9 rpg). Senior Molly Garrity is second to Gamoke in scoring (9.7 ppg) and leads the team in assists (3.7 apg).
The Blugolds are led by sophomore Macy Donarski and junior Jacy Weisbrod. Donarski averages 19.8 points, 6.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game. Weisbrod averages 18.7 points and a team-best 5.6 rebounds and has made 72 3-pointers.
Weisbrod is averaging 22.3 ppg over the past three games, and Donarski has scored 22 ppg in that same span.
