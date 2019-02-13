Try 1 month for 99¢

Fans will have to wait two more days to see the highly anticipated rematch between the second-ranked Central High School boys basketball team and fifth-ranked Onalaska due to another winter storm.

Onalaska activities director Charlie Ihle said Tuesday morning that the matchup will be played as part of a doubleheader at the Charles Deeth Fieldhouse on Thursday.

The doubleheader begins with a game between Onalaska and Central's girls teams at 6 p.m. and concludes with the boys game at 7:30 p.m.

The Red Raiders (15-2, 9-0) are one win away from clinching at least a share of the MVC championship and beat the Hilltoppers (16-3, 9-1) 74-56 on Jan. 11. A win for Onalaska likely forces a tie for the title heading into its last conference game against Holmen (8-9, 4-4) and Central's final two against Tomah (5-11, 1-7) and Aquinas (6-11, 3-4).

Tuesday also marked a big night for several Coulee Region wrestling teams, who will have to wait a day to try and qualify for the WIAA team state tournament. All team sectionals were pushed back to Wednesday during the storm.

Third-ranked Holmen's Division 1 sectional final against eighth-ranked Waunakee will begin at 7 p.m.

Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T and Prairie du Chien travel to Spring Green, Wis., for Division 2 semifinal — and possibly championship duals — in Division 2. The fifth-ranked Titans meet seventh-ranked Lodi in one 6 p.m. semifinal, and the fourth-ranked Blackhawks draw sixth-ranked Evansville/Albany in the other. Semifinal winners face off immediately after.

Aquinas was scheduled to compete in the Fennimore Sectional on Tuesday, and a rescheduled date for that is not yet official. The 11th-ranked Blugolds wrestle 10th-ranked Riverdale in the semifinal, and that winner faces either third-ranked Fennimore or Pecatonica/Argyle.

Assistant Sports Editor

Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County.

