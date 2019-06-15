There were a lot of things that Adelynn Hyatt was going to do this summer.
She will still do some of them, but time spent between now and when her first volleyball practice begins for Cashton High School won’t be quite as busy as planned.
Most sentences during a discussion abut the next two months begin with “Well, I was going to. …”, and they are followed by a laugh.
Just a couple of days after a medal-filled performance at the WIAA state track and field meet, Hyatt broke her hand playing basketball.
“My track coach (Jeremy Mosely) was telling me to just take a week off,” said Hyatt, a volleyball, basketball and track athlete for the Eagles. “I thought, ‘No, I should just play right away.’
“First night, two minutes in, it happens.”
The summer basketball league at UW-La Crosse and the volleyball league at Holmen are off the table for now. So are the camps she planned on attending.
The injury may slow down Hyatt, who said she has a doctor visit planned for Tuesday. There, she will find out if the splint on her hand will be replaced with a cast and how much of her summer sports she will have to miss.
But the expectation is that she will be ready for volleyball season and another successful run through another school year. There are plenty of three-sport athletes out there, but Hyatt has shown during her first two years at Cashton to be a pretty special one.
She was an All-Scenic Bluffs Conference selection as a middle hitter in volleyball and followed that up as the conference player of the year in basketball. Hyatt was then named the MVP of the conference track and field meet after winning four events.
“She is such a good all-around athlete,” Mosely said. “Look at what she has done in her sports, and to end it the way she did (at the state track and field meet) was amazing.”
Hyatt cut from four events to three for the postseason and qualified for the Division 3 field in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles and high jump. She was second in the 100s (14.98 seconds) and high jump (5 feet, 3 inches), fourth in the 300s (46.78) and pleased with all of her performances.
Hyatt would rather have won them all, of course, but taking three medals home is never a bad thing. She also seemed to legitimately surprise herself with the success at the track meet because she was all smiles when discussing what unfolded.
“People don’t understand how hard everyone pushes at this track meet,” Hyatt said during the second day of the meet. “Everybody here is working so hard, and you can do very well and not make the podium.
“I’m very happy with how everything turned out.”
The injury is something Hyatt will work through — she has no choice — in her own way. She won’t obsess over it, and she won’t be demoralized by it.
It doesn’t take a long conversation with her to find out that she doesn’t get dragged down by negativity. In fact, her upbeat personality smacks you right in the face.
Hyatt’s ability to laugh off what happened with her hand — for now — could be a good indicator that she is ready for whatever she hears on Tuesday and is confident that she will back as quickly as she can.
“I can still go to the weight room,” said Hyatt, who suggested that her typical summer includes two or three trips there each week amid the other obligations she has. “I can’t use my hand, but I can work on my legs and run.”
There is no reason to expect that Hyatt won’t master the rehabilitation process, too.