High school sports: County schools awaiting more information to determine course for athletics

A big decision Monday to move all schools in La Crosse County to virtual learning for at least the first 30 days of the 2020-2021 school year didn’t have an immediate impact on the fall sports season.

Administrators have been meeting regularly in recent weeks to discuss possible formats and scenarios amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but decisions there are on hold until more information is received from the WIAA and while working with La Crosse County health officials.

“We don’t have a lot to talk about until we get some specific direction,” Central High School activities director Joe Beran said Tuesday. “Wade Labecki (of the WIAA) said that they would release on August 14 some spring dates to show what football would be like then instead of now, so we can’t do much yet with that.

“We can’t get a jump on scheduling anything because getting games and officials ready, then finding out you are off a week (from plan) doesn’t help anything.”

Beran said MVC activities director met Tuesday morning to discuss a little more of what each school is doing to try and stay on the same page, much like the county is handling the next steps of education.