High school sports: COVID-19 numbers will put Holmen on hold

All co-curricular activities in the Holmen School District will revert to virtual mode on Monday, according to its website.
The news comes in reaction to Wednesday's released Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative, which reflects growing numbers throughout La Crosse County.
The district has identified primary and secondary metrics for determining when to open its schools to in-person learning and allow co-curricular activities. The numbers reported Wednesday -- 67.9 new cases per day per 100,000 people and a 34.4-percent positive test percentage over a seven-day period -- put the status in the red zone. The numbers reported are for the time period of Sept. 6-12.
The district will await the next Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative report on Sept. 23 to determine future steps. A better report next week could pave the way for co-curriculars to begin again the following week.
Holmen is still scheduled to host a cross country meet at Maple Grove Venues in West Salem on Thursday.
Onalaska has committed to allowing co-curricular activities to continue this week and next week unless a large outbreak occurs and requires immediate action.
"It is a week to week basis right now," said Onalaska activities director Jason Thiry, whose program hosted Holmen in a volleyball match on Tuesday. "We will continue to evaluate the situation."
Aquinas activities director Matt Schneider said the school will continue as planned with sports, and West Salem's Ryan Olson said he had yet not been made aware of any changes at his school. Onalaska Luther's Joel Babinec couldn't be reached for comment.
Central, Logan and Bangor shut down fall sports last month in favor of playing spring schedules.
