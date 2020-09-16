High school sports: COVID-19 numbers will put Holmen on hold

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All co-curricular activities in the Holmen School District will revert to virtual mode on Monday, according to its website.

The news comes in reaction to Wednesday's released Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative, which reflects growing numbers throughout La Crosse County.

The district has identified primary and secondary metrics for determining when to open its schools to in-person learning and allow co-curricular activities. The numbers reported Wednesday -- 67.9 new cases per day per 100,000 people and a 34.4-percent positive test percentage over a seven-day period -- put the status in the red zone. The numbers reported are for the time period of Sept. 6-12.

The district will await the next Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative report on Sept. 23 to determine future steps. A better report next week could pave the way for co-curriculars to begin again the following week.

Holmen is still scheduled to host a cross country meet at Maple Grove Venues in West Salem on Thursday.

Onalaska has committed to allowing co-curricular activities to continue this week and next week unless a large outbreak occurs and requires immediate action.