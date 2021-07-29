High school sports: Dan Larson to lead volleyball, Gregory Rebernick cross country at Onalaska Luther

Larson, who is replacing Kayla Eisenmann, has served as the Knights' junior varsity volleyball coach for the past three years. He was also an assistant at Lakeside Lutheran from 1999-2001; that program played for a WIAA state title in 2000.

Rebernick has been an assistant with Luther's boys and girls cross country teams for the past two years and will take over for Kevin Lisk, who led the program since its inception in 1998 and will now serve as an assistant. Rebernick previously coached for six years in youth programs at Lord and Savior Lutheran School in Crystal Lake, Illinois, and Mt. Calvary Lutheran School in Waukesha; his teams in Waukesha qualified for Lutheran Nationals in 2016, 2017 and 2018.