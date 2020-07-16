High school sports: Is flipping seasons a viable answer to coronavirus concerns?

It is hard to imagine how cross country races can actually be races with social distancing or how a volleyball match can take place indoors this fall. Football is harder to fathom in the current environment.

All can take place in spring as long as safety isn’t an issue with football, again, being the more difficult to piece together.

With teams ripping up practice fields due to soft ground and the weather transition from March to May, turf fields will be the only way to get games played.

There are four in the immediate area, and they are housed at UW-La Crosse, Logan, G-E-T and Arcadia.

“You will have to play as many games as you can on turf fields,” Onalaska football coach Tom Yashinsky said. “That may mean two games on Friday and five or six on Saturday, and I don’t know what that will do to lower levels, but that needs to be figured out, too.

“You will have to use every turf field in the area. That’s not a lot of fields, but if you look at an MVC schedule, you could have everyone play on a Saturday.

“You could do the same with the Coulee (Conference).”

The WIAA has yet to announce anything regarding this plan.

Sports editor Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

