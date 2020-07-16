High school sports: Is flipping seasons a viable answer to coronavirus concerns?

Time is the best thing on the side of a new proposal that has been submitted to the WIAA on the topic of getting high school sports going again.
The proposal, submitted by a group of school administrators, suggests a plan that keeps winter sports where they are, moves fall sports to the spring and spring sports to next summer.
Whether the suggestion gains acceptance from the association is yet to be determined, and there will be details to work out if it is. A solution to the situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, however, is what is needed with August fast approaching.
“Somebody has to say, in order for all kids to have a chance at success, here is a plan we need to use, whether it’s this or something else,” Logan High School football coach Casey Knoble said on Thursday. “We have people popping up and saying this or that, we have (football) teams cutting nonconference games, and we’re talking about flipping seasons.
“It’s like the Wild West right now. No one is willing to step up. The WIAA needs to step up and say here are a couple of options, and let’s figure it out.”
Knoble, also an assistant track and field coach for the Rangers, is intrigued by this idea, which would have him coaching football in the spring and track and field in the summer.
“I’m intrigued by all thoughts right now,” said Knoble, who had football players at Logan for the first time this summer on Thursday. “If it means kids are out doing things, I think we need to kind of be on board.”
But getting everyone to that point won’t be easy. The loss of a spring season is still stinging plenty of coaches and returning athletes as they prepare for the unknown of what school will even be like, let alone sports.
Getting coaches from baseball, track and field, softball, etc., to back something that moves their seasons to the summer months may be a chore.
While the shift impacts every single sport — winter sports would be moved back to practices beginning in the middle of December and season starting in January — there is no denying that football faces the biggest obstacles.
There are some challenges if it begins in the fall and other challenges if it begins amid the final snowfalls of late winter and early spring.
The chance to face all of those challenges also hinges on students being in school, but it is looking more and more like that will be the case. Whether the bigger picture of the pandemic’s threat changes anytime soon is another factor.
If enough time lapses and progress is made with flattening the curve or creating a vaccine, this solution seems viable.
It is hard to imagine how cross country races can actually be races with social distancing or how a volleyball match can take place indoors this fall. Football is harder to fathom in the current environment.
All can take place in spring as long as safety isn’t an issue with football, again, being the more difficult to piece together.
With teams ripping up practice fields due to soft ground and the weather transition from March to May, turf fields will be the only way to get games played.
There are four in the immediate area, and they are housed at UW-La Crosse, Logan, G-E-T and Arcadia.
“You will have to play as many games as you can on turf fields,” Onalaska football coach Tom Yashinsky said. “That may mean two games on Friday and five or six on Saturday, and I don’t know what that will do to lower levels, but that needs to be figured out, too.
“You will have to use every turf field in the area. That’s not a lot of fields, but if you look at an MVC schedule, you could have everyone play on a Saturday.
“You could do the same with the Coulee (Conference).”
The WIAA has yet to announce anything regarding this plan.
Sports editor Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!