The La Crescent High School baseball team has won six of its first seven games, and it’s pretty easy to see where the majority of the credit should go.
The Lancers (6-1, 5-1 Three Rivers) have received some exceptional pitching to this point, and that includes the two-hitter pitched by Isaac Petersen in an 18-0 victory over Wabasha-Kellogg on Tuesday.
Petersen’s performance pushed his season numbers to 11 innings pitched with three hits allowed, two walks and 10 strikeouts. Fortunately for coach Rick Boyer, Petersen isn’t the only one lighting it up for a staff that has pitched three no-hitters.
The Lancers have four pitchers — Bryce Weymiller, Luke Schwartzhoff, Sam Wieser and Petersen — who have combined for an ERA of 0.92 with 14 hits and five earned runs allowed over 38 innings.
Weymiller, a senior, has pitched 14 innings and has 21 strikeouts against one walk, three hits and no earned runs allowed. Wieser also has yet to allow an earned run, although he has only pitched three innings.
La Crescent, which hosts St. Charles (3-4, 1-3) on Thursday, has rattled off six straight wins since a 4-1 loss to Central in the first game. The Lancers have outscored their opponents 79-10 during the winning streak.
BIG THURSDAY MATCHUPS: First place in the MVC is on the line when the Sparta baseball team travels to Holmen for a 4;30 p.m. game.
The Spartans (7-2, 3-1) and Vikings (7-3, 3-1) are tied for second place and a half-game behind Central (6-1, 4-1), which has beaten them both.
Holmen is coming off a big 2-1 win over Eau Claire Memorial on Tuesday and has wins over Tomah, Aquinas and West Salem since losing to the Red Raiders.
Sparta has won three games by two runs or less and is coming off a 13-3 nonconference win over Brookwood. The Spartans have scored at least 10 runs four times.
The MVC is also home to a highly anticipated 7 p.m. girls soccer game between West Salem (5-2, 2-0) and Onalaska (5-2-2, 5-0) at the Onalaska athletic fields.
The Hilltoppers are led by senior Kaley Manglitz (10 goals, 3 assists) and sophomores Ellie Smith (7 goals) and Olivia Gamoke (6 assists).
The Panthers have won four straight and outscored opponents 34-2 during that stretch. West Salem beat Sparta 8-0 on Tuesday — its first game in 14 days — behind three goals from Sam Olson, who has 14 goals this season.
TOPS IN THE STATE: There is no other girls 3,200-meter relay team in the state — regardless of division — faster than the one that runs for Onalaska.
The Hilltoppers posted a time of 9 minutes, 29.11 seconds in winning a race at the Kansas Relays last week. The team of sophomores Amalia Malecek, Kora Malecek, Aubrey Clements and Lydia Malecek ran with the top five teams the entire race before Lydia Malecek broke away with a split of 2:15.49 on the final leg to take the team from second to first place.
That split, if it was an actually 800 race, would rank second among state performances.
Kora Malecek also ranks second in the all-division rankings with her time of 10:50.57 in the 3,200 and fifth with a time of 5:07.78 in the 1,600.
Viroqua senior Xana Leum is third in the triple jump (36-11½).
WIAA SCHOLAR ATHLETES: School submitted 823 seniors for consideration in the WIAA Scholar Athlete selection process, and four of the 32 selected reside in the Coulee Region.
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau’s Dana Feyen (Division 2 girls) is joined by Onalaska Luther’s David Vannucchi (Division 3 boys), Aquinas’ Megan Scheidt (Division 3 girls) and Bangor’s Ashlie Lockington (Division 4 girls) on that list. Vannucchi is the first student from Onalaska Luther to receive this award.
The 32 selected finalists — 16 boys and 16 girls — will be recognized at a banquet in Wausau Wis., on May 5.