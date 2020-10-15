High school sports: La Crescent-Hokah teams left to wonder what could have been after COVID ends seasons

Had La Crescent-Hokah been able to compete in the section meet, Abraham thought that a top-three finish was certainly in play based off of the recent success.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Unfortunately, they don’t get to go out there and see where they belong,” Abraham said. “I can kind of hypothesize where we would have finished, but there will always be the wonder of what we would have done.”

Piche said that the boys soccer team had prepared for each game this season like it could be its last, making it through the regular season with a 6-3-1 record and winning five of its last six.

“We talked about this possibility from Day 1, and we always knew it was a chance,” said Piche. “We’re happy we got our 10 games in, but that’s the nature of the beast.”

Looking at where the Lancers might have fit into the section bracket, Piche thought maybe they would have been seeded seventh, which would have meant a home game on Tuesday night.

Not getting that opportunity in particular is bittersweet, especially for the team’s nine seniors, and Piche said that he hopes the group can get back together at some point when in-person classes resume.