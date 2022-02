High school sports: La Crosse Aquinas hires Mike Dee as athletic director

Aquinas High School has hired Mike Dee as its athletic director, the school announced in a press release Monday.

Dee, whose first day on the job was Monday, is a 1976 graduate of Aquinas and is a former Blugolds baseball coach.

“I’m excited to come full circle and come back to a place I love dearly and gave me my start," Dee said in a press release. “I believe in the values of Aquinas High School and believe I can make a difference in the athletic department.”

Before coming back to Aquinas, Dee coached baseball at the University of Illinois-Chicago for more than 20 years. Dee was also an assistant baseball coach at the University for Minnesota for 10 years. From his two collegiate coaching stints, more than 100 of Dee's former players have played professionally, including 12 in the MLB.

