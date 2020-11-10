High school sports: La Crosse high schools delay winter sports

Athletic events scheduled for winter sports at Central and Logan high schools have been canceled through Jan.1 as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The schools sent an email to parents Tuesday to share a plan they hope gets teams competing sometime in January if metrics in La Crosse County cooperate for safe gatherings.
Logan activities director Jordan Gilge said the numbers, not the dates, are the driving factor in getting teams practicing and/or competing again.
“We expect that the situation will take a little while to improve,” Gilge said. “Our thought was that if we cancel everything in December, and the things get really good, we can start practicing.
“If we start practicing, maybe we can go get a game or two for our teams if we are approved by the district to play over Christmas break.”
Getting there won’t be easy.
The standard sought before allowing for in-person competition for the schools is less than 25 cases per day (seven-day average per 100K people) OR less than 10% positive rate (seven-day average).
The report for La Crosse County on Monday was 66 new cases, and its seven-day positivity rate was 31.45%.
Central and Logan were the first schools in the Coulee Region to opt out of the traditional fall season and opt in to an alternative one. That decision was made in August, and it allowed coach and players to shift their focuses to competing in the spring.
Other local schools — Onalaska, Aquinas, Tomah among them — had full seasons in football, volleyball and some other sports. Some schools completed seasons for some sports but not all of them.
“I am thankful that we made that decision because it gave everyone a definite answer,” Gilge said. “I was one of those guys who, at the beginning, was, ‘We have to find a way to play,’
“But it was nice to have the consistency that we had and not having the mess of not knowing what we were doing week to week.”
The athletics decision follows one made last week by the School District of La Crosse to extend virtual learning for all students through Jan. 18, 2021.
“What we need is for the community collaborative, or whatever we are call it these days, to get back in the orange,” Central activities director Joe Beran said. “Unfortunately for us, that number is still really high.”
Should numbers rebound during Christmas, Beran suggested that practice and/or competition could begin again in the middle or later days of January.
“We didn’t cancel anything in January because we don’t feel like we have to do that yet,” he said. “We canceled everything in December because it looks like those games are probably 99 percent sure of not being played.”
