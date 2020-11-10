High school sports: La Crosse high schools delay winter sports

Other local schools — Onalaska, Aquinas, Tomah among them — had full seasons in football, volleyball and some other sports. Some schools completed seasons for some sports but not all of them.

“I am thankful that we made that decision because it gave everyone a definite answer,” Gilge said. “I was one of those guys who, at the beginning, was, ‘We have to find a way to play,’

“But it was nice to have the consistency that we had and not having the mess of not knowing what we were doing week to week.”

The athletics decision follows one made last week by the School District of La Crosse to extend virtual learning for all students through Jan. 18, 2021.

“What we need is for the community collaborative, or whatever we are call it these days, to get back in the orange,” Central activities director Joe Beran said. “Unfortunately for us, that number is still really high.”

Should numbers rebound during Christmas, Beran suggested that practice and/or competition could begin again in the middle or later days of January.

“We didn’t cancel anything in January because we don’t feel like we have to do that yet,” he said. “We canceled everything in December because it looks like those games are probably 99 percent sure of not being played.”

