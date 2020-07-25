High school sports: Many La Crosse area schools likely to take regional approach to fall season

“Depending on what (risk) category you’re in and what the color is, there’s going to be competitions allowed for some sports and not others, which is kind of the purpose of having the different levels,” Hole said.

Even if sports are able to be played, the virus is sure to impact teams. Hole said if a team member tests positive for COVID-19, that person and anyone in direct contact with them will have to quarantine.

“If a member of a team tests positive, pretty much the whole team is going to have to quarantine for 14 days,” he said. “... I don’t think it’s real likely that a sport is going to start and go uninterrupted to the finish.”

Hole said there was no discussion on how a positive test could affect other teams that had possibly come in contact with that person during a competition, though he thinks the quarantine would likely extend to them.

Although there is still plenty of uncertainty surrounding the fall season, Hole hopes it will be able to proceed and would prefer playing fall sports in the fall instead of the spring, which the WIAA said it would permit. But if the fall isn’t an option because of local restrictions, Hole said teams would embrace playing in the spring.