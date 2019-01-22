Expected snow and existing winter storm warning and school closings have wiped out just about everything on Tuesday's high school sports schedule.
That means Eau Claire North's boys basketball team (9-4) and star Dalton Banks won't be headed to La Crosse to meet up with second-ranked Central (11-2) at the Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium. The Huskies opened last season by beating the Red Raiders 87-86 in overtime despite 46 points scored by Johnny Davis, who had 21 points and 19 rebounds in Saturday's 59-55 loss to Minnehaha Academy (Minn.) at the La Crosse Center.
What is still left as of early this morning is a handful of rivalry games in Onalaska.
The Hilltoppers are still scheduled to host Holmen in a basketball doubleheader, and the Onalaska co-op boys hockey team is still scheduled to meet the Aquinas co-op at the OmniCenter.
Onalaska's boys (11-2, 4-1), ranked sixth in Division 2, can get within a half-game of first-place Central (5-0) if they beat the Vikings (6-6, 3-2) in a 5:45 tipoff. The girls game follows with the Hilltoppers (9-4, 5-1) trying to move within one game of first-place Aquinas (16-0, 7-0) leading into their game against each other at Aquinas on Thursday. Holmen enters with an overall record of 6-10 and is 3-4 in the MVC.
The Hilltoppers (16-2) and Avalanche (11-7) play hockey at 7 p.m. and are holding a fundraiser for Drew Coleman, who has been diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma. His brother Joe is a goaltender for the Avalanche.
Onalaska's girls hockey co-op (8-9-1) is also scheduled to play at the Viroqua co-op (7-7) at 7:30 p.m.
Check back later to see if these games are still happening.