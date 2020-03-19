High school sports: MVC sets spring start date should schools resume and restrictions be lifted

The Mississippi Valley Conference has a plan in place to salvage a portion of the spring sports season should current COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions be lifted over the next month.
Steve Hole, former Logan High School activities director and current conference commissioner, said the athletics and activities directors met Tuesday in West Salem to create that plan.
“We will probably have to change the plan, but who knows at this point with how quickly things are changing,” Hole said. “It’s very important to all of us that these kids get the opportunity to compete if at all possible, especially for the seniors.
“They work hard, and for seniors to have everything cut short on them is a shame.”
Hole said the abbreviated schedule for the moment would begin on April 27 with a round of conference baseball games. Softball, girls soccer and boys tennis would start with conference matchups the next day.
The goal is to allow teams to play the second half of the conference season — playing each other once instead of twice in some sports — should restrictions be lifted.
The timing of any clearance to compete will be instrumental in that starting date. Track and field already began practices and would require five days before competing again. No other sports held practices — softball was scheduled to start March 16 — and would require seven days before the first official competition.
Nonconference events could be added or kept on current schedules should the season materialize. Track and field, for instance, would need that competition with its only conference meet being May 16 at UW-La Crosse.
Hole also said that golf meets would begin at 4 p.m. instead of their typical early afternoon times and be limited to nine holes instead of 18. Other events would begin at 5 p.m.
“Missed class time is one thing we had to look at, and that’s why we changed start times,” Hole said. “They are already missing enough time, so we don’t want them to miss a half-day to go to a sporting event.”
Hole said the plan will be revisited as announcements are made and that the schedule for April 27 on has been tinkered with to balance home and away games. He said all championship tournaments have been kept the same.