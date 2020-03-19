High school sports: MVC sets spring start date should schools resume and restrictions be lifted

The Mississippi Valley Conference has a plan in place to salvage a portion of the spring sports season should current COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions be lifted over the next month.

Steve Hole, former Logan High School activities director and current conference commissioner, said the athletics and activities directors met Tuesday in West Salem to create that plan.

“We will probably have to change the plan, but who knows at this point with how quickly things are changing,” Hole said. “It’s very important to all of us that these kids get the opportunity to compete if at all possible, especially for the seniors.

“They work hard, and for seniors to have everything cut short on them is a shame.”

Hole said the abbreviated schedule for the moment would begin on April 27 with a round of conference baseball games. Softball, girls soccer and boys tennis would start with conference matchups the next day.

The goal is to allow teams to play the second half of the conference season — playing each other once instead of twice in some sports — should restrictions be lifted.