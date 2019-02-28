Caledonia/Houston co-op wrestling coach Shay Mahoney wanted to be coaching his team at the Xcel Energy Center this weekend.
The Warriors came up short in their bid to qualify last weekend, but Mahoney and his coaching staff still have their hands full with six individual qualifiers for the MSHSL state tournament.
“We wrestled our best (duals) at the section meet but we came up a little short in the last one,” Mahoney said Thursday while assistant coach Travis Frank was winning a t-shirt at a burger eating challenge in Minneapolis. “We weren’t a very good team in December, but they came a long way as we figured out to coach them.”
Confidence, Mahoney said, had to be emphasized. Many of them play football for a program that has won four straight Class AA state championships.
“They had it in football,” Mahoney said. “It just wasn’t translating to the wrestling mat, and it took some time to build it.”
Those six qualifiers — led by defending champion and 145-pounder Kyle Cavanaugh (36-0) — will start wrestling preliminary matches at 9 a.m. Friday with the hope of continuing their seasons until Saturday’s finals.
Cavanaugh, a senior, is a four-time qualifier and two-time finalist already. He is a section and Bi-State Classic champion this season and enters as the state’s top seed in Class A.
“It’s almost boring to talk about what he does because he is so consistent,” Mahoney said. “You know what you are going to get every time he steps on the mat.
“He won’t give up points, and he will dominate people. If he gets scored on, it would be on the rare occasion that he allowed it to happen.”
Caledonia/Houston has also been sparked by the addition of senior Nick McCabe (7-3) at 220, who is wrestling for the first time since he was an eighth-grader. McCabe joined the team late after first concentrating on his football future at the University of Minnesota.
“He decided to wrestle for his teammates,” Mahoney said. “He’s been good because he is just on a different level as an athlete. He goes so hard and sometimes finds himself on his back, but he can overcome things like that.
“Nick is a guy who could go out and get pinned or win the whole thing.”
GYMNASTICS: The West Salem co-op makes its third consecutive Division 2 state appearance this weekend after placing fifth last season and fourth in 2017.
West Salem also has a pair of all-around individual qualifiers in freshman Ella Krause and sophomore Natalie Jeranek to go with freshman Emily Miller (balance beam) and senior Shelby Thicke (uneven bars).
West Salem enters on the heels of a season-best performance of 138.275 at its sectional.
Central/Logan junior Caelen Lansing (beam, floor exercise) is a double qualifier in Division 1, where she is joined by Holmen freshman Harley Bartels (all-around) and Maddy Lau-Melby (beam).