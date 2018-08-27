Onalaska High School sophomore Amber Nguyen battled through a muggy afternoon Monday at Forest Hills Golf Club to come away with medalist honors from the nine-hole MVC girls golf meet.
Nguyen shot a 5-over-par 40, clipping Aquinas senior Annie Balduzzi by two strokes for the win. She was also a catalyst for the Hilltoppers winning the meet as a team, as their 183 bested Tomah (190) and Sparta (220) for the victory.
Onalaska’s Allison Balduzzi tied for third (46) individually with Abby Sherwood, while Alyssa Achenreiner (48) took seventh and Malia McGarry (49) eighth for the Hilltoppers.
GIRLS SOCCER
Nonconference
La Crescent 3, Bloomington Kennedy 1
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Sophomore Lola Baudek’s two first-half goals helped the Lancers earn the season-opening win.
Her first score came from a penalty kick in the 14th minute, and she scored an unassisted goal in the 31st to break a tie after Bloomington Kennedy (0-1-1) scored in the 17th minutes.
Sophomore Amanda Iverson scored in the second half off a pass from eighth-grader Cali Esser.
Senior goalie Payton Dryden tallied 10 saves for La Crescent (1-0).