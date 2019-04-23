ARCADIA — Amy Gappa was on her game, and the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School softball team picked up its second in in as many days on Tuesday.
Gappa pitched a no-hitter as the Red Hawks picked up a 1-0 Coulee Conference victory over Arcadia.
Ciera Gunderson drove in the only run with a single in the top of the fourth inning, and Gappa wound up striking out nine and walking three as G-E-T improved to 6-5 overall and 5-2 in the conference. The Red Hawks beat Westby 11-5 on Monday.
The Raiders (3-2, 3-2) put five runners on — the Red Hawks made two errors — but couldn’t get any of them around.
MVC
Holmen 5, Logan 0
HOLMEN — The Vikings used a patient hitting eye to down Logan, as they drew nine walks and had just three hits, but plated five runs at Viking Elementary.
Ashley Krueger’s two-run double was the biggest blow for Holmen (9-2, 5-1), which stayed a game behind Onalaska in the conference standings. Delaney Sacia pitched and gave up two hits while striking out six.
Logan fell to 4-6, 3-4 in conference.
Aquinas 6, Tomah 3
TOMAH — Two-run singles from junior Kayla Bahr in the first inning and senior Megan Scheidt in the sixth powered the Blugolds (6-4, 4-2) to a win.
Tomah tied to score at three on a single in the fourth inning, but a throw from Bri Bahr in the outfield cut down the go-ahead run at the plate.
The run-scoring hits were part of two-hit days for Bahr and Scheidt, while Gracie Malin, Elizabeth Horstman, Sydney Schamberger all doubled.
Josie Mathison homered in the third inning for Tomah (3-8, 1-4), while Ella Plueger went 3-for-3 and struck out eight.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 14, Ind./Gil. 0 (5)
BLAIR — Seven runs in the second inning and six in the fourth powered the Wildcats’ blowout win.
Ari Charles was 4-for-4 with a triple and three RBI, Danyelle Waldera was 3-for-4 with three RBI, and Marlee Nehring went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Lauren Steien pitched, struck out five, and allowed four hits for Blair-Taylor (8-0, 5-0).
Three Rivers
Caledonia/Spring Grove 7, Dover-Eyota 6
CALEDONIA — The Warriors scored in each of the first four innings, building enough of a lead to hold off Dover-Eyota.
Claire Buttell, Grace Privet and Anna Mauss all had two hits, while Ashly Ideker had a hit and two RBI for Caledonia/Spring Grove.
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 13, Kickapoo 3 (6)
VIOLA, Wis. — Zoey Boardman had two hits, including a double, and four RBI, Riley Anderson had four hits, including a double and two RBI, and the Pirates tallied 20 hits in a blowout win.
Jordan Young pitched, struck out 11 and scattered 10 hits. She also added four hits and two RBI.
Nonconference
West Salem 11, Sparta 1 (6)
WEST SALEM — The Panthers controlled things early, but then exploded for six runs in the fifth inning to put it away.
Jillian Wakefield went 2-for-3, including a two-run double in the fifth, while Grace Brigson also went 2-for-3 with three RBI. Kendall Gerke, Marisa Harris and Sam Thompson all had two hits, and Thompson threw a one-hitter with six strikeouts.
BASEBALL
MVC
Central 3, Onalaska 2 (8)
ONALASKA — Rallies in the sixth and the eighth innings helped the first-place Red Raiders (6-1, 4-1) pick up a win on the road in extra innings.
Trailing 2-1 in the sixth, Zach Fellenz drew a walk with the bases loaded to tie the game. Dylan Lapic survived a bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the seventh for Central by getting a strikeout to send the game to extra innings. Ty Deml’s double in the top of the eighth plated a run to put Central up for good.
Riley Wellendorf went 3-for-4 for Onalaska.
Coulee
Viroqua 12, Onalaska Luther 1
ONALASKA — Hunter Vikemyr doubled and drove in three runs for the Blackhawks (5-3, 4-2), who also received three hits and two RBI apiece from Ryan Zemla and Mason Skrede.
Skrede doubled twice, and Michael Stuber had three of Viroqua’s eight stolen bases, while Andrew Wedwick struck out seven and allowed two hits over five innings.
Arcadia 6, Black River Falls 5
ARCADIA — Noah Schank drove in Trace Bjorge with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning for the Raiders (4-3, 3-2).
Brody Larson had two RBI for Arcadia, and Jacob Potter went 3-for-4 for the Tigers (1-8, 1-3).
West Salem 8, G-E-T 5
GALESVILLE — The Panthers scored six runs in the first two innings and recorded the final out with the tying run at the plate to beat the Red Hawks.
Three Rivers
La Crescent 18, Wabasha-Kellogg 0 (5)
WABASHA, Minn. — The Lancers scored seven runs in the first inning and never looked back.
Sam Weiser went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI, Brandon Von Arx went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI, and Isaac Petersen coupled two hits with a two-hitter on the mound for La Crescent (6-1, 5-0).
Caledonia 11, Dover-Eyota 6
EYOTA, Minn. — The Warriors (5-1, 4-0) scored four runs in the third inning and four more in the seventh.
Casey Storlie was 3-for-4, and Payton Schott, Evan Denstad and Jed Kasten all drove in two runs for Caledonia, which won its fifth straight game.
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 12, Kickapoo 0 (5)
VIOLA, Wis. — Shortstop Jake Sikora was 4-for-4 with three doubles and three RBI for the Pirates (6-3, 5-1), and Isaiah Zink and Alex Scoville combined to pitch a perfect game.
Zink pitched four innings and struck out five, and Scoville struck out one while pitching the fifth.
Matt Boardman and Josh Boardman were both 2-for-4 with two RBI, and Andrew Thompson was 2-for-3 with three RBI for De Soto.
Nonconference
Holmen 2, Eau Claire Memorial 1
HOLMEN — Designated hitter Drake Schams, who reached safely three times, singled home Cameron Weber with the winning run in the bottom of the fifth inning as the Vikings improved to 7-3. Weber brought Kevin Koelbl home with the first run in the bottom of the first.
Nevin Wall pitched 6⅔ innings and allowed six hits and three walks while striking out 10.
Sparta 13, Brookwood 3 (5)
SPARTA — Adam McKee went 3-for-3, and Ethan Krueger drove in three runs for the Spartans (7-2).
Nick Church and Isaac Stuessel each added two RBI for Sparta, which scored six runs in the first inning and led 11-2 after three.
GIRLS SOCCER
MVC
Aquinas 2, Tomah 0
TOMAH — Blugolds freshman Finley Harkness scored twice in the second half to lift her team to a win.
Harkness’ first goal came on an assist from senior Claire Dolan in the 73rd minute, and she added an unassisted goal in the 88th.
Aquinas freshman Jacy Weisbrod had seven saves, while Tomah’s Hanna Adler had 11.
Holmen 10, Logan 0
HOLMEN — Alexis Jeffers had three goals for the Vikings (5-2-1, 2-1-1), who scored three time sin the first half and seven in the second.
Pada Yang added two goals for Holmen, which also received two assists apiece from Haley Valiska and Anna Hesch.
Onalaska 4, Central 2
The Hilltoppers (5-2-1, 5-0) remained unbeaten in the conference by scoring three goals in the second half at Fields for Kids.
Makena Mathy scored Onalaska’s first two goals — tying the score at 2 in the 54th minute — before Olivia Gamoke and Kenzie Miller added goals,. Gamoke’s gave the Hilltoppers the lead two minutes after Mathy tied the game.
Natalie Linebarger scored both goals, one off an assist from Lily Wehrs, for the Red Raiders (3-3-1, 2-2).
West Salem 8, Sparta 0
WEST SALEM — The Panthers (5-2, 2-0) received three goals from Sam Olson and two goals and two assists from Kara Gavaghan in beating the Spartans. Sydney Hammes (two goals, one assist) and Brooke Bentzen (one goal, one assist) also played big for West Salem, which received the shutout from Audrey Godlewski.
TRACK AND FIELD
C-FC Invitational
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Tomah’s boys (161) and Blair-Taylor’s girls (142) won team championships in a nine-team meet.
Sophomore Baily Hyatt won the 100 (11.52), 200 (23.12) and long jump (21-2) for the Timberwolves. Senior Kylah Frederixon won the long jump (16-7) and triple jump (33-11½) and junior Kaelyn Lejcher the 400 (1:04.38) and 800 (2:30.67) for the Wildcats.
BOYS TENNIS
MVC
Logan 5, Holmen 2
The Rangers swept three doubles matches to power a conference win at home.
The No. 3 doubles match between Logan’s squad of Max Roswall and Jared Restel gutted out a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 win over Holmen’s Brad Moren and Zach Peterson.
Ben Fowler won in straight sets (6-3, 6-3) at No. 1 singles over Holmen’s Sam Gelder, and Ian Hofland topped Holmen’s Colin Heiderscheit 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles.
Onalaska 4, Central 3
The Hilltoppers came away with a tightly-contested win, aided by the No. 1 doubles win from Eric Kriewlad and Brandon Schmidt over Central’s Nathan Janvrin and Zach Acklin (7-5, 5-7, 7-6 (4)).
Central’s Michael Emerich topped Zach Van Craenenbroeck 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 singles.
Nonconference
Black River Falls 4, Mauston 3
MAUSTON, Wis. — The Tigers won all three doubles matches and Paul Barbe won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles to help secure the win.
Ethan Marsh and Chase Severson had to pull out a back-and-forth match at No. 2 doubles against Mauston’s Ryle Kobylski and Matthew Skiles, but were able to put together a 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-2 win.
Sparta 5, Viroqua 2
VIROQUA — The Spartans swept the singles matches, including three-set wins at Nos. 2 and 3, to come away with the victory.
Sparta’s Dan Musselwhite topped Lucas Oldham 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, while Viroqua’s No. 1 singles team of Jared Anderson and Mitchell Hanson won 6-2, 6-2 over Jonathon Sanchez and Brady Towne.