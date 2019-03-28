Zach Fellenz and Andrew Fischer came through when the Central High School needed them Thursday, and the end result of their actions was a 3-2 nonconference victory over Caledonia at Copeland Park.
Fellenz led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a single and stole second base before Fischer singled him home on the next at-bat to allow the Red Raiders (1-0) to break a 2-2 tie.
The Warriors (0-1), who finished third in last year’s MSHSL Class AA state tournament, scored unearned runs in the first and third but only managed three hits against the pitching of Fischer and Dylan Lapic, who combined to strike out 11.
Fellenz was 2-for-3 and added a double, while teammate Brecken Austin was 2-for-2 with an RBI. Trevon Van Egtern also doubled for the Red Raiders, and Tate Meiners and Eric Augedahl doubled for Caledonia.
Nonconference
Prairie du Chien 15,
Fennimore 2 (5)
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks were able to shorten the game to five innings after putting up five runs in the second followed by nine in the third.
Prairie du Chien racked up 12 hits, three of which game from Ryan McGrath. One of McGrath’s included a double as teammate Grant Martin also recorded an extra base hit while scoring three runners. Jon Nicholson (2-for-2), Gavin Gillitzer (2-for-2) and Clayton DuCharme (2-for-2) had two hits apiece.
McGrath earned the win after pitching three innings with two strikeouts, three hits and three walks.
Sparta 14,
Black River Falls 4 (5)
SPARTA — Jess Sullivan was 4-for-4 with a triple and three RBI to lead the Spartans past the Tigers.
Phillip Richards was 3-for-4, and Ethan Krueger and Isaac Stuessel also drove in three runs apiece for Sparta, which ended the game with a four-run bottom of the fifth.
Chase Yeager had three hits and Jacob Potter three RBI for Black River Falls.
SOFTBALL
MVC
Onalaska 5, Tomah 3
TOMAH — Onalaska junior Sarah Kraus struck out 10 batters for the second time this week as the Hilltoppers (2-0, 1-0) defeated Tomah.
Kraus scattered three hits while pitching a full seven innings. The Hilltoppers’ bats were active — collecting nine hits — and received a pair of hits from Mariah Wick (2-for-4), Jo Cree (2-for-3) and Alyssa Achenreiner (2-for-3). Kraus had success on the offensive side, too, as she hit a double and stole a base.
The Timberwolves recorded all three of their runs in the seventh inning after sophomore Samantha Shamhart hit a triple to clear the bases.
Coulee
West Salem 10,
Onalaska Luther 5 (9)
ONALASKA — The Panthers put together a ninth-inning comeback, scoring five runs to break a 5-5 tie that stood since the fifth.
West Salem had 11 hits compared to Luther’s nine. Holly Kohlmeier went 3-for-4, while Kendall Gerkie added two hits and four RBI. Gerkie, along with teammates Sam Thompson and Taylor Feyen, also had a double.
Cynda Protsman had two hits and a triple for the Knights. Jenna Wahl (2-for-4), Aubrey Palubicki (2-for-4) and Ali Werner (2-for-4) had two hits apiece.
Thompson earned the win after pitching all nine innings with 10 strikeouts and one walk.
Nonconference
Bloomer 9, Aquinas 8 (9)
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Blugolds rallied from an 8-3 deficit to tie the game in the seventh, but Bloomer (2-1) got a single, a steal, and another hit in the ninth to plate the winning run at Walt Disney World Resort.
Aquinas (0-1) brought the score within 8-7 on a double steal in the seventh, and then Sydney Schamberger hit a single to tie the game with two out. But Bloomer’s Isabelle Jenneman’s single with a runner on second in the ninth downed the Blugolds’ comeback bid.
Megan Scheidt had a double for Aquinas, while Schamberger, Gracie Malin, Elizabeth Horstman, and Kayla Bahr had two hits apiece.
Merrill 6, Logan 4
Despite having 14 hits, the Rangers fell to Merrill — which had 10 hits — at home.
Logan (0-2) had five players with a pair of hits, including Chariell Butler who had a double and batted in a runner. Marissa Kleman wound up with the loss after striking out one and walking two.