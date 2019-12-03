High school sports roundup: Aquinas and West Salem boys win season opener

TOMAH — Evan Long scored one goal and assisted on another in the third period to force the tie.

Long scored off an assist from Conlan Yourell to get Tomah/Sparta within 4-3 at the 9:49 ,ark of the third before assisting John Christen for the tying goal at 15:42.

Danny Amberg and Dawson Cruz also scored for Tomah/Sparta, which received 48 saves from goaltender Gavin Hammer.

La Crescent-Hokah 5, Black River Falls 3

LA CRESCENT — Ryan Booth made 43 saves in net while Wyatt Farrell scored twice to help the Lancers overcome a three goal deficit to defeat the Tigers.

Karsten Hunter assisted Clay Madvig twice in the first period to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead. After Malachi Berry netted a goal, Black River Falls went up three. But Farrell scored both of his goals in the second period to get the Lancers back in it.

Owen Davison scored early in the third period to give the Lancers their first lead before Reid Haffner added an insurance goal midway through the period.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Eau Claire 5, Onalaska co-op 4