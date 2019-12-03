High school sports roundup: Aquinas and West Salem boys win season opener

MAUSTON, Wis. — The Aquinas High School boys basketball team capitalized on two free throws from Quinn Miskowski to win its season opener 48-45 against Mauston.
Miskowski led the Blugolds (1-0) with 18 points after recording 11 in the first half and seven in the second. Four other Blugolds scored in the win, including 13 points from Joe Savoldelli. Chris Wilson followed with nine points, seven of which were scored in the first half.
Mauston was led by 30 points from Cade Hall.
West Salem 80, Logan 74
WEST SALEM — Jack Hehli recorded 29 points to help lead West Salem to a season-opening victory.
Hehli had a 21-point second half and went 13-for-15 from the foul line. Josh Hauser helped the Panthers (1-0) with 15 points, which included four 3-pointers. Cooper Breitung (12) and David Lattos (11) also landed in double figures for West Salem.
Jhakai Funches led Logan (0-1) with 17 points, followed by 16 from Devon Moran, 13 from Jacksun Hamilton and 11 from Jack McHugh-Sake.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ridge and Valley
Kickapoo 61, De Soto 26
DE SOTO — Kickapoo’s Corrie Nefe scored 20 points to lead all scorers, and teammate Ireland Weigel added 12. The Pirates were led by six points apiece from Val Osthoff and Maddie Jacobson.
Three Rivers
Caledonia 54, La Crescent-Hokah 42
CALEDONIA — Senior Haley Jennings had 25 points for the Warriors (2-1, 1-1) took care of the Lancers. Kiley McQuin scored 14 for La Crescent-Hokah.
Southeast
Houston 53, Lanesboro 21
LANESBORO, Minn. — The Hurricanes jumped out early and finished the first half ahead by 31-7.
Junior Emma Geiwitz had 16 points in the win. Junior Becca Rostad (13) and freshman Sydney Torgerson (12) each finished in double-figures.
Nonconference
Holmen 53, Arcadia 49
HOLMEN — Junior Sydney Jahr scored 12 points in the first half and 11 in the second to help the Vikings (2-1) win their second game in a row.
Jahr and Braidyn Ruetten each hit two 3-pointers, and sophomore Ellie Kline had seven of her nine points in the first half.
The Raiders (1-1) were led by senior Linzy Sendelbach, who had 22 points. Senior Ellie Hoesley added 11 for Arcadia.
Onalaska 58, G-E-T 21
GALESVILLE — The Hilltoppers held G-E-T to just nine points in the first half and 12 in the second.
Lauren Arenz and Ava Smith both had eight first-half points for Onalaska as Arenz finished with 11. Kenzie Miller and Molly Garrity each had nine points in the win.
Onalaska Luther 60, Cashton 50
CASHTON — Grace Manke scored a team-high 15 points for the Knights, who had a 31-16 lead by halftime. Jalen Schwichtenberg and Annabelle Koenig added 10 points apiece for Onalaska Luther.
Cashton junior Adelynn Hyatt scored a game-high 21 after a scoreless first half. Hyatt made two 3-pointers and went 7-for-8 from the free-throw line.
Black River Falls 43, Alma Center Lincoln 39
ALMA CENTER, Wis. — The Tigers pulled off the defensive battle thanks to a stellar shooting night from Makayla Nortman.
Nortman was 5-for-10 from the field, including 4 of 6 from beyond the arc to lead Black River Falls with 18 points. Mckenna Dutton added a pair of 3-pointers to finish with 12 points for the Tigers.
You have free articles remaining.
Prairie du Chien 58, River Ridge 45
PATCH GROVE, Wis. — Prairie du Chien had three double-figure scorers in its win over River Ridge.
The Blackhawks were led by 16 points from Macey Banasik, 13 from Ella Hager and 11 from Lily Krahn.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
West Salem/Bangor 9, Viroqua co-op 4
VIROQUA — The Panthers scored at least twice in every period and had four goals in the third to take care of the Blackhawks.
Noah LaFleur had three goals and one assist, while teammate Zach Hutchinson had two goals and two assists for West Salem/Bangor. Nathan Gribble added two goals and Joseph Daley twi assists for the Panthers.
Jacob Ellefson and Jake Krause had one goal and one assist apiece for Viroqua.
Tomah/Sparta 4, Reedsburg/Wis. Dells 4
TOMAH — Evan Long scored one goal and assisted on another in the third period to force the tie.
Long scored off an assist from Conlan Yourell to get Tomah/Sparta within 4-3 at the 9:49 ,ark of the third before assisting John Christen for the tying goal at 15:42.
Danny Amberg and Dawson Cruz also scored for Tomah/Sparta, which received 48 saves from goaltender Gavin Hammer.
La Crescent-Hokah 5, Black River Falls 3
LA CRESCENT — Ryan Booth made 43 saves in net while Wyatt Farrell scored twice to help the Lancers overcome a three goal deficit to defeat the Tigers.
Karsten Hunter assisted Clay Madvig twice in the first period to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead. After Malachi Berry netted a goal, Black River Falls went up three. But Farrell scored both of his goals in the second period to get the Lancers back in it.
Owen Davison scored early in the third period to give the Lancers their first lead before Reid Haffner added an insurance goal midway through the period.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Eau Claire 5, Onalaska co-op 4
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Hilltoppers scored three goals in the first period and one in the second as they fell to Eau Claire.
Kiya Bronston put Onalaska on the board 12 minutes into the first period, which was followed by a Jaidyn Groshek goal less than 20 seconds later. Jaden Hammes had the team’s third goal, and Tessa Deal recorded Onalaska’s final goal of the game in the second period.
Izzy Lassa was in goal with 46 saves for Onalaska.
WRESTLING
Nonconference
West Salem/Bangor 69, Eau Claire North 10
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — West Salem/Bangor posted victories by pin and decision against Eau Claire North. Carlyle Lyga won the 120-pound match with a second-period pin over Carson Duerkop, which was followed by another second-period pin from Evan Wolfe (132) over Aydon Thomas.
Bradyn Glasspoole (113) pinned Eau Claire North’s Halo Vang in 42 seconds, and Dylan Noel (285) won by a 7-3 decision against Dean Nash.
Aquinas 55, Viroqua 22
VIROQUA — The Blugolds won six of the wrestled matches against Viroqua.
Aquinas’ Joe Penchi the 138-pound match with a 12-2 major decision against Austin Winker, and teammate Zach DeGRoot won the 152-pound match with a third-period pin against Case Mayberry.
Viroqua’s Cale Anderson (132) pinned Teddy Uehling in 24 seconds, while Aaron Dobbs (160) pinned Aquinas’ Riley Klar in the first period.
Royall 42, Black River Falls co-op 30
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Jackson McCormick (132) got Black River Falls started with a pin over Ethan Palamaruk, but the Tigers were only able to post four wins after that.
Logan Peterson (160), Jacob Blackdeer (182) and Kaleb Dobson (285) each won their match by pin for Black River Falls.