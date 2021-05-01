High school sports roundup: Aquinas baseball pummels Onalaska Luther

The Aquinas High School baseball team blew by Onalaska Luther for a 21-1 nonconference win in five innings on Saturday.
The Blugolds (4-0) plated six runs in the bottom of the first and seven in the second as they grabbed an early lead.
The Knights scored their lone run in the fourth, but Aquinas responded with six runs in the bottom of the inning.
Calvin Hargrove and Michael Lium drove in four runs apiece for the Blugolds. Luther managed just three hits.
Eau Claire Memorial 12, Onalaska 3
Eau Claire Memorial 12, Onalaska 1 (6)
ONALASKA — The Old Abes scored eight runs in the top of the first in Game 1, which set the tone for the doubleheader.
Tomah 7, Wisconsin Rapids 5
Wisconsin Rapids 11, Tomah 0
WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Charlie Joyce earned his first varsity win in Game 1, but the Timberwolves (2-1) dropped Game 2.
SOFTBALL
Nonconference
Holmen 15, Marshfield 4 (6)
Marshfield 7, Holmen 3
HOLMEN — The Vikings moved to 3-1 on the season.
Prairie du Chien triangular
Prairie du Chien 11, Seneca 3
Barneveld 5, Prairie du Chien 0
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks split their games, but no details were reported.
CROSS COUNTRY
WIAA sectionals
MIDDLETON — The Central girls cross country team finished eighth at the Middleton Sectional, while the Logan and Bangor boys came in 10th and 11th, respectively.
The RiverHawks, who totaled 228 points, were led by sophomore Taryn Winga, who finished 37th overall in 21 minutes, 54.9 seconds. Classmate Katie Christensen finished 41st (21:59.7).
The Logan and Bangor girls did not have enough runners to compete as a team, but both had individual runners. Rangers junior Ashley Janisch finished 25th in 21:06.04, and Cardinals junior Molly Bachmann was 74th in 25:46.57.
In the boys race, Logan had 267 points and was led by senior Tracy Bye, who finished 43rd in 18:20.23. Bangor (316) was led by sophomore Gavin Benzing, who finished 35th in 17:57.13.
Middleton won the girls race with 42 points, and Madison West followed with 56 points.
Sun Prairie won the boys race with 57 points, and Middleton followed with 88 points.