High school sports roundup: Aquinas baseball pummels Onalaska Luther

The Aquinas High School baseball team blew by Onalaska Luther for a 21-1 nonconference win in five innings on Saturday.

The Blugolds (4-0) plated six runs in the bottom of the first and seven in the second as they grabbed an early lead.

The Knights scored their lone run in the fourth, but Aquinas responded with six runs in the bottom of the inning.

Calvin Hargrove and Michael Lium drove in four runs apiece for the Blugolds. Luther managed just three hits.

Eau Claire Memorial 12, Onalaska 3

Eau Claire Memorial 12, Onalaska 1 (6)

ONALASKA — The Old Abes scored eight runs in the top of the first in Game 1, which set the tone for the doubleheader.

Tomah 7, Wisconsin Rapids 5

Wisconsin Rapids 11, Tomah 0

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Charlie Joyce earned his first varsity win in Game 1, but the Timberwolves (2-1) dropped Game 2.

SOFTBALL