High school sports roundup: Aquinas boys basketball team advances to Division 4 regional final

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Aquinas High School boys basketball team might have saved its best games for the right time of the season.
The seventh-seeded Blugolds had a bit or a rollercoaster regular season in terms of success, but they are proving they have some things figured out after knocking off second-seed eau Claire Regis 52-45 in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal on Friday.
Aquinas (8-16), which lost its last four games of the regular season, has now won twice in a row to qualify for a regional championship game at sixth-seeded Fall Creek (12-12) on Saturday in a 7 p.m. tipoff.
Senior Gavin Wetzel scored a team-high 16 points, and sophomore Chris Wilson had all 13 of his points in the second half as the Blugolds battled back from a 23-12 halftime deficit with a 40-point second half.
Sophomore Quinn Miskowski had three 3-pointers and scored 12 of his 14 in the second half to help fuel the comeback. The Ramblers (16-7) beat the Blugolds 63-47 in a game played at Viterbo on Dec. 14.
Onalaska Luther 61, Mondovi 50
ONALASKA — The fourth-seeded Knights (13-11) outscored the fifth-seeded Buffaloes in each half to earn a regional championship game at top-seeded Durand.
Junior Isaiah Loersch had 17 points and 10 rebounds of Onalaska Luther, which led 23-17 after one half before making 50 percent of its shots in the second.
Freshman Isaiah Schwichtenberg added 16 points and made a pair of 3-pointers for the Knights, who also received nine points and six rebounds from junior Lyndon Byus.
Durand 78, Melrose-Mindoro 67
Division 3
Mauston 70, G-E-T 66
Wisconsin Dells 68, Westby 29
River Valley 51, Prairie du Chien 38
Division 5
Bangor 78, Plum City/Elmwood 55
BANGOR — Senior Grant Manke scored 11 points in the first half and 12 more in the second for a game-high 23 as the fourth-ranked and top-seeded Cardinals (23-1) won their fifth straight game and earned a third meeting with Cashton.
Sophomore Mathieu Oesterle hit a 3-pointer and added 15 points for Bangor, which also received 10 from junior Zane Langrehr and led 39-21 at halftime. The Cardinals swept the Eagles during the regular season with 89-55 and 69-57 victories on their way to the Scenic Bluffs Conference championship.
Blair-Taylor 76, Eleva-Strum 56
BLAIR — Kyle Steien had a game-high 24 points for the second-seeded and second-ranked Wildcats (22-2).
Issac Nerby had 17 points, Alec Reismann added 12 and Logan Smith pitched in nine.
Blair-Taylor, which led 48-22 at half, will host third-seeded Alma Center Lincoln at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Hornets beat sixth-seeded Royall 52-43 on Friday night.
Cashton 76, Hillsboro 44
CASHTON — Jarret Carpenter scored a game-high 16 points, 14 of which came in the first half as the fourth-seeded Eagles built a 38-20 halftime lead.
Cashton (17-7), which hit five 3-pointers, also got double-digit points from Kristt Hilden (14), Trevin Freit (14) and Bowdy Dempsey (13).
The Eagles will take on top-seeded Bangor at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bangor.
WRESTLING
WIAA Team State Tournament
Division 1 quarterfinal
Hartland Arrowhead 38, Holmen 37
MADISON — The Warhawks won the last four matches and won the dual with a pin by Keegan O’Toole in the final match at 160 pounds.
The Vikings took a 37-16 lead when Branson Beers beat Jonah Luther 8-3 at 132. That victory was Holmen’s sixth in a row, and Adam Quam (285), Parker Kratochvill (106), Sam Smith (113) and Alex Pellowski (120) picking up pins.
Andrew Weiss then scored a major decision at 126 to set up Beers’ victory.
Senior Drake Schams (195) also had a pin for the Vikings, who won just one of the first four matches.