High school sports roundup: Aquinas boys basketball team advances to Division 4 regional final

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Aquinas High School boys basketball team might have saved its best games for the right time of the season.

The seventh-seeded Blugolds had a bit or a rollercoaster regular season in terms of success, but they are proving they have some things figured out after knocking off second-seed eau Claire Regis 52-45 in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal on Friday.

Aquinas (8-16), which lost its last four games of the regular season, has now won twice in a row to qualify for a regional championship game at sixth-seeded Fall Creek (12-12) on Saturday in a 7 p.m. tipoff.

Senior Gavin Wetzel scored a team-high 16 points, and sophomore Chris Wilson had all 13 of his points in the second half as the Blugolds battled back from a 23-12 halftime deficit with a 40-point second half.

Sophomore Quinn Miskowski had three 3-pointers and scored 12 of his 14 in the second half to help fuel the comeback. The Ramblers (16-7) beat the Blugolds 63-47 in a game played at Viterbo on Dec. 14.

Onalaska Luther 61, Mondovi 50

ONALASKA — The fourth-seeded Knights (13-11) outscored the fifth-seeded Buffaloes in each half to earn a regional championship game at top-seeded Durand.