High school sports roundup: Aquinas boys soccer wins back-to-back games for first time since 2016
High school sports roundup: Aquinas boys soccer wins back-to-back games for first time since 2016

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Aquinas High School boys soccer team defeated Black River Falls 6-1 on Saturday afternoon, giving the Blugolds back-to-back wins for the first time since 2016.

Aquinas beat Tomah 3-1 on Thursday.

The Blugolds, who led 2-0 at the half and improved to 2-3, got goals from five players, including two from senior Garrett Butler.

Butler also had an assist, while sophomore Andrew Sutton recorded a goal and two assists.

The Tigers fell to 2-3.

VOLLEYBALL

Ridge and Valley

Hillsboro 3, De Soto 0

HILLSBORO — The Tigers, who were led by 31 assists by Toni Mitchell, won 25-6, 26-24, 25-16.

Hillsboro also got 15 kills from Malia Liska and 10 digs from Peyton Sullivan.

