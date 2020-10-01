High school sports roundup: Aquinas boys soccer wins third straight game

The Aquinas High School boys soccer team won its third straight game by scoring four times in the second half of a 6-1 victory over Altoona/Fall Creek at Fields for Kids on Thursday.

The Blugolds scored the first five goals and answered Altoona/Fall Creek’s single score in the second half.

Sophomore Henry Horstman and junior Ethan Schamberger each scored twice, and Horstman assisted on a goal by Andrew Sutton to lift Aquinas (3-4).

Horstman scored unassisted before assisting on the Sutton goal for a 2-0 halftime lead. Schamberger scored both of his goals in the second half. Senior Garrett Butler also scored an unassisted goal for the Blugolds.

Daniel Del Carpio had two assists for Aquinas, which also received an assist from Sutton on the first goal of the second half.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 1, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 0

ST. CHARLES, Minn. — The Lancers scored in the second half to wrap up their regular season with a win and improve to 6-3-1 overall and in the conference.

Dover-Eyota 5, Caledonia 0