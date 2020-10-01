High school sports roundup: Aquinas boys soccer wins third straight game

The Aquinas High School boys soccer team won its third straight game by scoring four times in the second half of a 6-1 victory over Altoona/Fall Creek at Fields for Kids on Thursday.
The Blugolds scored the first five goals and answered Altoona/Fall Creek’s single score in the second half.
Sophomore Henry Horstman and junior Ethan Schamberger each scored twice, and Horstman assisted on a goal by Andrew Sutton to lift Aquinas (3-4).
Horstman scored unassisted before assisting on the Sutton goal for a 2-0 halftime lead. Schamberger scored both of his goals in the second half. Senior Garrett Butler also scored an unassisted goal for the Blugolds.
Daniel Del Carpio had two assists for Aquinas, which also received an assist from Sutton on the first goal of the second half.
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 1, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 0
ST. CHARLES, Minn. — The Lancers scored in the second half to wrap up their regular season with a win and improve to 6-3-1 overall and in the conference.
Dover-Eyota 5, Caledonia 0
EYOTA, Minn. — The Warriors fell to 2-8-1 overall and 1-8-1 in the conference.
GIRLS SOCCER
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 3, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 3
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Amanda Iverson had a hat trick and Sophia Lamb had an assist for the Lancers (4-5-1, 4-5-1), who led 3-2 at half.
VOLLEYBALL
MVC
Onalaska 3, Tomah 0
TOMAH — The Hilltoppers got back on the winning track after a loss to Aquinas by beating the Timberwolves 25-16, 25-18, 25-9.
Claire Pedretti had a team-high eight kills for Onalaska, which received 19 assists from Carly Skemp, 17 assists and five aces from Jenny Garves and 19 digs from Olivia Gamoke.
Tomah was led by Hannah Walters’ 10 digs and Lauren Noth’s five kills and two blocks.
Coulee
Black River Falls 3, Viroqua 0
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers received a match-high 10 kills from Makayla Nortman and 14 assists from Summer Rufsholm to beat the Blackhawks 25-15, 25-16, 25-23.
Ellie Wirtz added nine digs, Betsy Olson five aces and McKenna Dutton two blocks for Black River Falls.
Viroqua was led by Saige Zitzner’s 21 digs. Aaliyah Fox had six kills, Jessica Anderson eight assists and Jessica Tryggestad two blocks for the Blackhawks.
G-E-T 3, Onalaska Luther 1
GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks prevailed 24-26, 26-24, 25-11, 25-20 after losing the first set.
G-E-T spread the attack around and was led by Kayli Bratberg’s five kills, Shayna Kirkey directed the offense with 12 assists, and Bratberg and Lindsey Lettner contributed 16 and 12 digs, respectively. Bratberg and Elysa Schooner had three acces each.
The Knights were led by Jenna Bertolotti’s 13 kills, Halle Schwartz’s 20 assists and Leah Wintrone and Grace Komay’s 12 digs.
Dairyland
C-FC 3, Melrose-Mindoro 0
FOUNTAIN CITY — The Pirates got double-digit digs from Haili Brone (15), Maile Gotzinger (13) and Lydia Engel (13) as they won 25-16, 25-20, 25-19.
Teagan Frey led the Mustangs with 15 digs and seven kills, while Evi Radcliffe added 11 digs.
Whitehall 3, Blair-Taylor 1
BLAIR — The Wildcats fell 19-25, 25-11, 25-9, 25-21.
Madison Goodbear had 21 assists and Lindsay Steien added seven kills for Blair-Taylor.
CROSS COUNTRY
Cashton triangular
CASHTON — Cashton senior Jarret Carpenter won the boys race in 16 minutes, 30 seconds, while Westby sophomore Audra Johnson won the girls race in 21:23.
Necedah’s Isaiah Herried (second, 17:14) and Westby’s Bailey Olson (third, 18:14), Eli Larrington (fourth, 18:45) and Blake Hanson (fifth, 18:52) rounded out the top five in the boys race.
Cashton’s Izzi Manson (second, 22:08) and Annie Schreier (fifth, 23:12), Necedah’s Anetha Vogele (third, 22:52) and Westby’s Denali Huebner (fourth, 23:06) rounded out the top five in the girls race.
