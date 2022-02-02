High school sports roundup: Aquinas co-op boys hockey tops West Salem in overtime

WEST SALEM — Christian McConaghy scored the winning goal in overtime to give the Aquinas co-op boys hockey team a 2-1 victory over West Salem at the Panther Den on Tuesday.

McConaghy scored at even strength on a goal set up by Calvin Gilbertson and Tanner Bass to help the Avalanche (8-13) beat the Panthers for the second time this season and win for the fourth time in six games.

Aquinas had a four-game win streak sidetracked by a two-game losing streak that was ended with McConaghy’s goal.

Both teams scored their first goal in the second period.

West Salem senior Noah LaFleur snapped the scoreless tie with an assist from Connor Brown at the 13:26 mark before Brennan Dirks came back to knot the score after assists from Casey Kean and Bass at 14:15.

McConaghy’s goal was his 10th of the season, and Bass raised his season total in assists to 13. Dirks’ power-play goal was his fifth.

LaFleuer scored his team-high 27th for the Panthers (9-10), who lost for the second time in three games. Connor Brown has a team-high 13 assists.

Keaton Breske stopped 22 shots for Aquinas, and Abram Lassen recorded 34 saves for West Salem.

Black River Falls 5, Onalaska/La Crosse 3

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers (14-4) scored twice in the second period, twice in the third and finished with a 49-39 advantage in shots to win.

Black River Falls won its third game in a row behind two goals from Wyatt Tennant in the second period. Both were at even strength and were his fifth and sixth of the season.

Drew Apicella had one goal and two assists and Cooper Peterson three assists for the Tigers. Karsetn Hunter scored his team-high 17th goal in the third period.

Onalaska/La Crosse (6-14) received all of its offense from three Colin Comeau goals.

Tomah/Sparta 4, Viroqua co-op 0

SPARTA — Easton Armstrong, Parker Holloway, Charlie Joyce and Joe Venner scored for Tomah/Sparta (6-13-2), which snapped a winless streak of 0-2-2.

Joyce scored unassisted, and Armstrong added an assist. Alex Boyko had two assists, and Jake Berry recorded the shutout with 13 saves.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Badger

Middleton co-op 3, Viroqua co-op 2

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (9-6-1) scored the first two goals but couldn’t hold on against the Lynx.

Gabby Olson and Leonie Boettcher scored Viroqua’s goals, and Boettcher assisted on Olson’s. The Blackhawks scored both goals in the first period.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Coulee

Onalaska Luther 87, Black River Falls 64

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Knights (16-2, 6-2) had five players in double figures and scored 50 points in the second half to pull away after leading 37-29 at the break.

Kodi Miller made four 3-pointers and had 22 points to lead Luther, which is ranked seventh in Division 4 by The Associated Press and won its fourth in a row. Gabe Huelskamp also made three 3s and added 19 points, while Logan Bahr made four 3s and finished with 16 points.

Gavin Proudfoot registered a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds, and Isaiah Schwichtenberg chipped in 10 points.

Evan Anderson scored a game-high 30 points for the Tigers (6-9, 3-4), while Trey Cowley made four 3s and added 16 points.

West Salem 81, G-E-T 49

WEST SALEM — The third-ranked and first-place Panthers (16-1, 8-0) kept rolling the conference by beating the Red Hawks (7-11, 2-5) for a second time. They also held super scorer Cody Schmitz, who entered the game averaging 33 points per game, to 11 points.

Junior Peter Lattos scored a game-high 18 points for West Salem, while sophomore Tamarrein Henderson added 13, junior Carson Koepnick 10 and senior CJ McConkey 10.

Viroqua 45, Westby 44

VIROQUA — The last-place Blackhawks (6-10, 2-6) took out the Norsemen (7-9, 3-4) to salvage a split in the regular-season series.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 54, Alma/Pepin 44

PEPIN, Wis. — The Wildcats (11-6, 5-4) won their fourth in a row.

Eau Claire Immanuel 54, Melrose-Mindoro 42

MELROSE — The Mustangs (9-8, 7-2) lost their third game in a row.

Ridge and Valley

North Crawford 51, De Soto 30

SOLDIERS GROVE, Wis. — The Pirates (7-8, 3-5) were led by Landon Pedretti’s 13 points.

Nonconference

Central 66, Wisconsin Rapids 20

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — The RiverHawks (18-1) won their 15th game in a row by holding the Raiders to 10 points in each half.

Thirteen players scored for Central, which was led by senior Devon Fielding’s 10 points and senior Noah Compan’s nine points and eight rebounds. The RiverHawks shot 59.6% from the floor (28-for-47) and made 19 of 31 shots (61.3%) in taking a 43-10 halftime lead.

Sophomore Henry Meyer also scored nine points for Central, which is ranked second in Division 2 by The Associated Press.

Logan 57, Prairie du Chien 41

The Rangers had three players in double figures as they improved to 5-13.

Eli Stovall and Justis Arellano each had 14 points for Logan, which led 31-14 at the half, while Keenan Hass added 13 points.

Holmen 46, Menomonie 42

MENOMONIE, Wis. — Sophomore guard Jase Leeser made three 3-pointers and scored a team-high 16 points to lead the Vikings (6-11) to their third win in their past four games.

Senior guard Carter Paulson added 12 points for Holmen, which led 29-25 at half, while junior forward Drew Tengblad had eight points.

Eau Claire Regis 52, Arcadia 45

ARCADIA — Connor Weltzien and Kaden Updike scored nine points apiece, but the Raiders (4-13) couldn’t come back from a 23-19 halftime deficit.

Cam Boland and Trev Bjorge each added seven points for Arcadia, which lost its second in a row.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 50, Hillsboro 45

HILLSBORO, Wis. — The third-ranked Cardinals (19-1, 11-0) inched closer to a conference championship and can clinch no worse than a share of the title when they host New Lisbon on Friday.

Bangor leads second-place Royall (13-4, 7-2) after dealing the Tigers (13-6, 8-3) their third SBC loss.

Junior Nora Tucker scored 14 points, and senior Madeline Janisch added 13 for the Cardinals, who led 27-24 after one half. Janisch had nine points in the first half. Senior Aliyah Langrehr scored 11 points for Bangor.

Cashton 57, Brookwood 38

ONTARIO, Wis. — Braylee Hyatt scored 22 points to help the Eagles (9-11, 6-5) earn their third win in their last four games.

Sydney Hilgerson added 10 points for Cashton, which led 24-12 at the half.

Vanessa Anderson paced the Falcons (3-17, 1-10) with 22 points.

Nonconference

Central 65, Wisconsin Rapids 60

Brittney Mislivecek scored 19 points to lead the RiverHawks (13-7) to their third straight win.

Lily Wehrs added 15 points for Central, which plays at Holmen next Tuesday.

Onalaska Luther 72, De Soto 39

ONALASKA — The Knights (13-5) had three players in double figures as they won their third in a row.

Brianna Zenke led the way with 17 points to go with nine steals and six assists, while Rachel Koenig and Hannah Matzke added 16 points apiece. Koenig grabbed nine rebounds, while Matzke had seven.

Audrey Zittel chipped in nine points for Luther, which led 37-20 at the half.

Jenna Gianoli scored a game-high 24 points for the Pirates, who dropped to 7-11.

Osseo-Fairchild 71, Tomah 45

TOMAH — Lauren Noth scored a game-high 19 points, but the Timberwolves (7-13) lost their third in a row.

Brin Neumann added 11 points for Tomah, which trailed 32-23 at the half.

Richland Center 45, Westby 30

WESTBY — The Norsemen were outscored 32-17 in the second half after the game was tied at 13-13 at the break.

Kennedy Brueggen scored 10 points and was the only player in double figures for Westby (10-7).

Prairie du Chien 60, Logan 39

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks (18-1) won their 17th in a row, while Logan (6-10) has lost four of its last five.

WRESTLING

Nonconference

Holmen 43, G-E-T/Mel.-Min. 26

GALESVILLE — The Vikings won eight of the 13 contested matches and finished four of them by pin.Mitch Berg won by pin for the Titans at 182 to cut Holmen’s lead to 28-21, but Griffin Banks (195) won by decision and Ron White (220) by pin to help Holmen pull away.

