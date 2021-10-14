High school sports roundup: Aquinas' Silcox, Viroqua's Leer/Cress advance at WIAA state tennis tournament

MADISON — Aquinas High School girls tennis sophomore Danica Silcox won her opening-round singles match at the WIAA Division 2 individual state tournament on Thursday at Nielsen Stadium, while Viroqua’s doubles team of seniors Cammie Leer and Anneka Cress also advanced.

Silcox (21-3) beat Kohler’s Maria Burrows 6-3, 6-0 and will play sixth-seeded Jessica Jacobson (22-10) from Waukesha Catholic Memorial at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Leer/Cress (14-2) topped Sheboygan Falls’ Claire Liebe/Rianna Krist 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 and will play fourth-seeded JJ Krohn/Lexi Kass (19-7) from Brookfield Academy at 12:15 p.m. Friday.

Blugolds freshman Kate Fortney (20-4) lost her singles match to Eau Claire Regis’ Sofie Merrick 6-3, 6-0, while Central senior Kayla Holman and sophomore Katie Johnson (20-11) lost their Division 1 doubles match to Green Bay Southwest’s Mallory Kerhin and Janelle Novotny 6-4, 6-0.

VOLLEYBALL

MVC

Logan 3, Central 1

Big nights from Ava Dettwiler and Jazzy Davis helped the Rangers pick up a 25-17, 25-19, 17-25, 29-27 win.

Dettwiler posted 23 assists, 15 digs, 13 kills and five aces, while Davis totaled 16 kills, 16 digs and three aces.

Ella Boge added 22 digs and five aces for Logan, while Jojo Davis had seven assists and six digs.

Lauren Buley had 18 digs and 10 kills for the RiverHawks, while Taya Schraith had 11 kills and Avery Veenendall had 31 assists.

Aquinas 3, Sparta 1

SPARTA — Double-doubles from Jacy Weisbrod and Shea Bahr helped the Blugolds win 25-11, 18-25, 25-9, 25-12.

Weisbrod had 20 kills and 11 digs, while Bahr had 14 digs and 10 kills.

Macy Donarski added 42 assists and nine digs for Aquinas, which improved to 25-5 overall and 10-2 in the conference, while Bailey Theusch had 10 digs.

Abby Schell had 18 digs and 16 assists for the Spartans (12-17, 2-10), while Josie Edwards had 10 digs and Kayla Fabry had seven kills.

Onalaska 3, Tomah 1

ONALASKA — Claire Pedretti (13) and Ava Smith (11) had double-digit kills for the Hilltoppers, who earned a 25-4, 17-25, 25-14, 25-23 victory.

Smith added eight digs and seven aces, while Jenny Garves had 20 assists and seven digs for Onalaska (7-5 MVC).

Lauren Noth had 11 kills and Aisha Fritsche added 10 for the Timberwolves (4-8 MVC), while Asha Eckelberg had 13 assists and seven digs.

Coulee

West Salem 3, Viroqua 1

WEST SALEM — Kyla Mooney had a game-high nine kills for the Panthers, who won 25-24, 25-15, 19-25, 25-20 and put the finishing touch on an outright conference championship.

Gen Norman had 17 assists for West Salem, while Kendall Burkhamer added six blocks.

Bryne Swenson had eight kills for the Blackhawks, while Kami DeLap had 21 digs and Mara Anderson had 12 assists.

Onalaska Luther 3, Westby 2

ONALASKA — The Knights battled back from a two-set deficit to win 18-25, 16-25, 25-23, 26-24, 17-15.

Rachel Koenig (13) and Jenna Bertolotti (10) had double-digit kills for Onalaska Luther (11-12, 8-4), while Halle Schwartz had 33 assists and Adelayde Hagedorn had 18 digs.

Koenig added six blocks, while Leah Wintrone had seven kills and seven digs.

Jayda Berg had 14 kills for the Norsemen (23-8, 9-3), while Finley Konrad added 23 assists and Kennedy Brueggen had 19 digs.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 3, New Lisbon 0

BANGOR — The Cardinals clinched a share of the conference title with a 25-21, 29-27, 25-17 victory.

Madisyn Herman had 19 kills for Bangor (12-2 Scenic Bluffs), while Aliyah Langrehr had 33 assists and Taylor Jacobson added 30 digs.

Wonewoc-Center 3, Brookwood 0

ONTARIO — Kristin Berg had 10 digs, while Vanessa Anderson added six kills and five digs for the Falcons, who lost 25-7, 25-17, 25-11.

Emily Cunitz had eight digs, and Kylie Powell had eight assists.

Hillsboro 3, Cashton 1

HILLSBORO — The Eagles fell 25-18, 25-22, 16-25, 25-15.

BOYS SOCCER

Nonconference

Chippewa Falls 4, Tomah 1

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Ty Richer scored the Timberwolves’ lone goal off an assist from Jonah Nick.

FOOTBALL

Southeast

Pine Island 21, La Crescent-Hokah 0

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Camron Manske completed 16 of his 28 passes for 120 yards, but the Lancers struggled to slow down Panthers running back Jarod White, who had 26 carries for 198 yards and two touchdowns.

La Crescent-Hokah (0-7, 0-5) totaled just 134 yards and trailed 14-0 at the half.

