The Aquinas High School volleyball team won the MVC outright, and has had at least a share of it for the fourth year in a row with a five-set victory over Holmen on Tuesday.
The Blugolds (10-0), ranked fifth in Division 3 by state coaches, persevered after a first-set loss to beat Holmen 27-29, 19-25, 25-17, 15-6. Aquinas won the conference outright in 2016 and shared it with Holmen in 2017 and 2018.
Senior Lexi Donarski led Aquinas on both sides of the ball with 24 kills, 33 digs and five blocks. Kayla Bahr finished with 19 kills, and Taylor Theusch was busy setting up the setters with 42 assists.
Holmen (2-7) had four players with double-figures stats. Ellie Kline led the Vikings’ back row with 35 digs, and Marissa Pederson led from the front with 32 assists. Reagan Boe and Braiden Ruetten both turned in 14 kills, and Ruetten added five aces to the mix.
Tomah 3, Onalaska 2
TOMAH — The Timberwolves (17-14, 6-4) pulled off a five-set 26-24, 22-25, 26-24, 14-25, 15-13 win in a back-and-forth match against Onalaska.
Ella Plueger had 24 assists, eight digs and two aces for Tomah as Lily Redcloud tallied 24 digs and two aces. Savannah Murphy led the hitters with 19 kills, and Jenna Tracy followed with seven.
Sarah Kraus (12) and Molly Garrity (11) both finished with double-figure kills for Onalaska (22-8, 7-3). Olivia Gamoke posted 40 digs, and Cailie Kowal, who had the 1,000th assist of her career over the weekend, had 37 assists.
Coulee
West Salem 3, Westby 0
WEST SALEM — The Panthers (9-0) won their 45th straight conference match by beating the Norseman 25-12, 25-21, 25-20 and moved closer to a fourth consecutive championship.
Junior Natalie Jeranek had 14 kills and 11 digs, while junior teammate Ally Priebe had 21 digs.
Bethany Roethel led Westby (5-4) with seven kills and seven digs.
Black River Falls 3, Onalaska Luther 0
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers (12-15, 4-6) were able to win a 25-12, 25-9, 25-18 sweep over Onalaska Luther (4-6).
Summer Rufsholm set the offensive pace for Black River Falls with 16 assists as Makayla Northman turned in eight kills and a block. Kora Ulness had seven kills and a block, and Ellie Wirtz recorded 10 digs.
The Knights were led by 14 assists from Emily Wintrone.
Scenic Bluffs
Hillsboro 3, Bangor 0
Bangor 3, New Lisbon 1
BANGOR — The Cardinals were defeated 25-21, 25-22, 25-21 by Hillsboro but took home a 25-18, 22-25, 25-17, 25-13 win against New Lisbon.
Madisyn Herman had 12 kills in the loss, and Meg Miedema had 20 digs. Herman kept her offensive attack on point against New Lisbon with 19 kills as Karsen Kershner turned in 14. Aliyah Langrehr and McKenna Riley each recorded 16 assists against New Lisbon, and Miedema turned in another 20 digs.
Cashton 3, Brookwood 1
Cashton 3, Wonewoc-Center 0
CASHTON — The Eagles defeated Brookwood 25-12, 25-15, 23-25, 15-8 and came out victorious over Wonewoc-Center with a 25-22, 25-19, 25-16 sweep.
Adelynn Hyatt recorded 14 kills against Brookwood and five against Wonewoc-Center as Hailey Huntzicker finished with a combined 11 kills. Braylee Hyatt finished with a combined 19 assists, and Katelyn Schmitz had a combined 17 assists with six aces against Brookwood.
Dairyland
Independence 3, Blair-Taylor 2
INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — The Indees came back from a one-set deficit twice to beat the Wildcats 18-25, 25-16, 18-25, 25-21, 15-6.
BOYS SOCCER
MVC
Holmen 5, Aquinas 0
The Vikings (10-0-2) netted four second-half goals to build a comfortable lead over Aquinas (0-12) at Fields for Kids.
Matt Levandowski got the game started with a ninth minute goal after receiving an assist from Park Kendhammer. Elliot Waldron got the first goal in the second half on a penalty kick in the 67th minute, and Kyle Palmberg extended the lead with a goal in the 68th minute. Matt Espelien — with an assist from Kyler Peterson — netted a goal in the 69th minute, and Palmberg finished the scoring with an unassisted 72nd-minute goal.
Onalaska 3, Tomah 1
TOMAH — The Hilltoppers (15-1-2, 10-0-1) used the power of three scorers to defeat Tomah (3-6-2).
Gryce Hoeft and Joe Leo Vue had a goal a piece in the first half with an assist coming from Everett Jones on Hoeft’s goal. Garrett Harper netted the third goal after receiving an assist from Travis Hoffman.
Isaiah Nick had Tomah’s lone goal, and Roland Hockstedler had the assist.
Central 4, Sparta 0
SPARTA — Andrew Lee recorded all four goals for Central (7-3-1) in its sweeping win against Sparta (3-7-0).
Lee’s goals were accompanied by two assists from Adian Roth and two assists from Joseph Lee. Gavin Burrill had four saves in the win, and Thomas Treu had eight saves for Sparta.
Logan 4, West Salem 2
Alexis Tafoya gave the Rangers (5-9, 3-8) the lead in style and Logan never looked back. Tafoya scored on a bicycle kick on the edge of the box in the 72nd minute to break a 2-2 tie. Tafoya also tallied an assist when he connected with Jack Knothe for the Rangers first goal. Knothe scored twice while Yee Thao tallied an assist and a goal on a penalty kick in the 81st minute.
Josh Iliff opened up the scoring, netting a goal just 1 minute and 52 seconds into the game. Mathias Dummer also scored for the Panthers (5-5-2).
Thomas Slottmeyer recorded nine saves in goal for the Rangers.
CROSS COUNTRY
Nonconference
Black River Falls Invitational
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The West Salem boys had three top-10 finishes to take second with with a team score of 52 as Mosinee (48) won. Black River Falls (146) finished sixth.
Brady Niemeier led the Panthers with a second-place finish after finishing in 16 minutes, 57.1 seconds. Charlie McKinney (17:10.6) was third overall and finished second for West Salem followed by teammate Carson Mooney (seventh, 17:58).
Kobe Nichols (13th, 18:34) finished first for Black River Falls.
The West Salem girls (105) were third thanks to a ninth-place finish from Alena Donahue (22:20.5). Black River Falls (193) finished eighth and was led by Jordyn Briggs (23rd, 24:09.8).