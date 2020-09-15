High school sports roundup: Aquinas volleyball opens season with win over Sparta

Haley Radtke and Chloe Lichucki earned Holmen’s other win at No. 1 doubles.

The Hilltoppers’ Grace Hoskin and Cierra Butler won at No. 2 doubles, and Abigail Strain and Ashley Dale won at No. 3 doubles.

Coulee

Onalaska Luther 5, West Salem 2

WEST SALEM — The Knights (7-1, 3-0) swept the singles matches on their way to their 61st straight conference win.

Sarah Hoffe won at No. 1 singles, Cassie Warren at No. 2, Emily Yehle at No. 3 and Emma Larson at No. 4.

Onalaska Luther’s other victory came via Katie Kutz and Jessica Waege at No. 2 doubles.

The Panthers’ Julia Krien and Josie LaJuenesse won at No. 1 doubles, while Anabel CruzCruz and Madison Olson won at No. 3 doubles.

Viroqua 5, Black River Falls 2

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks earned three singles wins and two at doubles en route to victory.