High school sports roundup: Aquinas volleyball opens season with win over Sparta

SPARTA — The Aquinas High School volleyball team started its season with a sweep of MVC foe Sparta on Tuesday night.
The Blugolds took the first set with ease, 25-10, before earning tight wins in the second (25-23) and third (27-25).
Junior Jacy Weisbrod had a game-high 13 kills to go along with five aces. Tori Nolte had a game-high 24 assists for the Blugolds, who also got a game-high 11 digs from Ella Sans Crainte.
The Spartans were led by Kelsey Baker (11 assists, nine digs, four kills, three blocks), Abby Schell (12 assists, seven digs, three kills) and Callie Ziebell (eight kills, four blocks).
Coulee
West Salem 3, G-E-T 0
GALESVILLE — The Panthers handled the Red Hawks 25-11, 25-16, 25-15.
G-E-T was led by Kayla Schultz (six assists, two aces) and Aleah Hunter (eight kills).
BOYS SOCCER
MVC
Onalaska 5, Holmen 1
ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers, who were led by junior Will Thesing’s two goals, led 2-0 at the half.
Onalaska seniors Jordan Jordan Groshek and Matti Sysimacki added a goal, as did junior Brock Herczeg.
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 1, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 0
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Andy Lopez scored the game’s lone goal, assisted by Carter Hogan, in the 68th minute as the Lancers improved to 2-2-1 (2-2-1).
Nonconference
Arcadia 7, Chippewa Falls McDonell/Regis 1
CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Raiders got four goals from Lizandro Vasquez and two from Keny Vasquez en route to victory.
Bill Breska also scored for Arcadia, while Brayan Candelas, Jovany Aguilar, Hugo Hernandez and Jorge Lorenzo had an assist apiece.
GIRLS SOCCER
Three Rivers
St. Charles/L-A 2, La Crescent 0
ST. CHARLES, Minn. — The Lancers (2-3) were shut out for the first time and lost their third game in a row.
Dover-Eyota 7, Caledonia 0
EYOTA, Minn. — The Warriors (1-5) lost their fifth straight game and were shut out for the fifth consecutive time after opening the season with a win.
GIRLS TENNIS
MVC
Aquinas 7, Sparta 0
SPARTA — Only one match — No. 3 doubles — went to three sets as the Blugolds rolled to victory.
Fiona O’Flaherty and Sophia Tak picked up wins at Nos. 1 and 4 singles, respectively, while Danica Silcox and Avalon Nelson earned perfect 6-0, 6-0 wins at Nos. 2 and 3 singles, respectively.
Aquinas pairings of Morgan Thill and Amelia Topolski, Charlee Gauger and Ella Reichenbacher, and Elsa Benson and Cecilia Skemp won their doubles matches.
Holmen 5, Onalaska 2
HOLMEN — The Vikings won each of the singles matches in straight sets en route to victory.
Natalie Stitt won at No. 1 singles, Ryna Baumgam at No. 2, Delaney Gelder at No. 3 and Isabel Plossel at No. 4.
Haley Radtke and Chloe Lichucki earned Holmen’s other win at No. 1 doubles.
The Hilltoppers’ Grace Hoskin and Cierra Butler won at No. 2 doubles, and Abigail Strain and Ashley Dale won at No. 3 doubles.
Coulee
Onalaska Luther 5, West Salem 2
WEST SALEM — The Knights (7-1, 3-0) swept the singles matches on their way to their 61st straight conference win.
Sarah Hoffe won at No. 1 singles, Cassie Warren at No. 2, Emily Yehle at No. 3 and Emma Larson at No. 4.
Onalaska Luther’s other victory came via Katie Kutz and Jessica Waege at No. 2 doubles.
The Panthers’ Julia Krien and Josie LaJuenesse won at No. 1 doubles, while Anabel CruzCruz and Madison Olson won at No. 3 doubles.
Viroqua 5, Black River Falls 2
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks earned three singles wins and two at doubles en route to victory.
Cammie Leer, Anneka Cress and Lizzy Fox picked up wins at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 singles, respectively, while Ashlee Olson and Anika Nemes won at No. 1 doubles and Nevaeh Hubbard and Lanie Nemes won at No. 3 doubles.
The Tigers got victories from Alyson Emerich at No. 4 singles and Quinn Cerda Reyes and Haylie Schmidt at No. 2 doubles.
CROSS COUNTRY
Winona Cotter Triangular
WINONA, Minn. — The La Crescent-Hokah boys cross won their third straight meet, defeating Grand Meadow/Leroy-Ostrander/Southland and Winona Cotter at Cedar Valley Golf Course.
The Lancers totaled 23 points, while GM/L-O/S had 48 and Winona Cotter 67.
La Crescent-Hokah’s Cody Kowalski won the 4,800-meter race in 17 minutes, 12 seconds, and Jack Redman was second in 18:04; it is the third straight meet the two have finished first and second.
The Lancers’ Sam Culver (fourth, 18:16), Tyler Groth (seventh, 19:09), Austin Smith (ninth, 19:29) and Jack Kreutzman (10th, 19:49) also finished in the top 10.
The La Crescent-Hokah girls (38 points) finished second, behind Winona Cotter (25 points) and ahead of GM/L-O/S (58 points).
It is the third straight meet the Lancers have finished second.
La Crescent-Hokah’s Lydia Rosendahl (second, 19:44), Ashley Muenzenberger (seventh, 21:44), Autumn Rabe (eighth, 22:17) and Emma Stavenau (10th, 23:04) all finished in the top 10.
