WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Aquinas High School volleyball team won the Silver bracket after going 3-0 in an invitational at Wisconsin Dells, Wis., on Saturday.
The Blugolds defeated Clintonville 25-16, 25-23, Prairie du Chien 25-19, 25-11, and Antigo 25-14, 25-20.
Junior Lexi Donarski led the team with 31 kills with the help of 60 assists from Taylor Theusch. Megan Scheidt took care of business behind them with 38 digs.
Holmen qualified for the Gold Bracket after finishing 4-0 on Day 1 of tournament play on Friday, which led to two wins and a loss on Day 2. The Vikings beat Kettle Moraine, lost to Lake Mills and beat Pewaukee.
Senior Kenzie Winker had 29 kills and 25 digs for Holmen, which also received 26 kills and 20 digs from Emily Wall. Sam Millard set up the hitters with 39 assists with an additional 24 coming from Lynsey Anderson.
Westby Invitational
WESTBY — Cashton kept up an undefeated record to win the Westby Invitational.
The Eagles (7-0) had a 25-11, 25-17 win over Whitehall, 25-21, 25-15 win over Westby, 25-7, 25-13 win over Kickapoo, 25-14, 25-12 win over Viroqua and a 25-17, 25-16 win over De Soto.
Ally Peterson recorded 100 assists for Cashton, which was led by Adelynn Hyatt with 34 kills.
Black River Falls Invitational
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Melrose-Mindoro won the Tigers Invitational, finishing with five wins and one loss. The home team posted an identical record to fall into second place.
Central finished 2-2 as Logan went 1-3.
Boscobel Invitational
BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Bangor placed second in a meet won by Wauzeka.
The Cardinals finished with four wins and two losses, which featured a first round loss and second round 25-18, 25-20, 15-11 win over Brookwood. Bangor then came back to beat River Valley 25-20, 23-25, 15-9 before falling to Boscobel in a 25-16, 18-25, 13-15 match.
GIRLS GOLF
Sparta Invitational
SPARTA — Black River Falls finished second in Sparta’s 16-team invitational at River Run Golf Course. The Tigers finished with a team score of 320, while Wisconsin Dells (317) won.
Aquinas (341) finished third, Onalaska (386) fifth and Tomah (396) sixth.
Aquinas senior Annie Balduzzi shot an 81 to win medalist honors. Arcadia’s Rylee Haines (86) was second, and Alyssa Achenreiner and Amber Nguyen both shot a 94 for the Hilltoppers.
CROSS COUNTRY
Husky Invitational
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Logan Junior Zach Slevin had a successful outing at Eau Claire North’s Invitational after crossing the finish line first in 16 minutes, 19.6 seconds.
Slevin helped boost the Rangers to a third-place finish in the 12-team field, which was led by Eau Claire Memorial. Logan had three top-10 finishes, including Tracy Bye (17:04.7) in seventh and Dylann Mitchell (17:23.4) in ninth. Jamison Jones (17:55.8) and Tommy Lenz (19:08) rounded out the team’s scoring in 19th and 44th place, respectively.
On the girls side, Logan finished in seventh while Holmen came in 11th. The Rangers were led by a third-place run of 20:15.3 from junior Greta Trapp. Freshman Elle Stussy (21:30) led the Vikings with a 27th-place finish.
Cashton Invitational
CASHTON — The Eagles won their home tournament after speeding past nine other teams.
The Eagles were led by a fourth place finish from Jarret Carpenter, who finished the race in 18:46. Melrose-Mindoro senior Colton Sime won the race in 18:05, which was 14 seconds faster than runner-up Preston Guttenberg of Blair-Taylor.
Cashton’s girls won the team title with a score of 53 behind individual champion Gracey Mlsna (21:29), a junior.
Gale Johnson Invitational
WEST SALEM — Onalaska hosted this meet at Maple Grove Vanues and swept the team championships. The Aquinas boys finished one point behind the Hilltoppers, with the closest girls competitor being Central, which was 47 points away.
The boys recorded three top-10 finishes. Freshman Tyler Lee finished in fifth with a time of 17:25.4, and Aiden Robinson (17:46.5) and Austin Oyen (17:54.2) followed in seventh and eighth, respectively.
The meet was won by Onalaska Luther senior David Vannucchi (16:04.2), who finished over a minute ahead of Doug Feyen (17:06.5), a G-E-T senior. The Onalaska girls flew past the competition with five top-10 finishes, including a victory from Kora Malecek (18:46.3). Lydia Malecek (19:32.5) finished third, followed by Amailia Malecek (19:57) in fourth, Ellie Smith (20:58.4) in fifth and Claudia Delgado (21:03.8) in seventh.
Adams-Friendship Invitational
ADAMS, Wis. — Kobe Nichols completed his race in 17 minutes, 41 seconds to win the dual meet for Black River Falls. The boys team recorded four of the top five spots.
John Kramer (18:04) came in third, followed by Averie Tom (18:07), and Mathew Becker (18:56) in fourth and fifth place, respectively.
Jordyn Brings won the girls meet for Black River Falls with a time of 21 minutes, 8 seconds as teammate Zyanna Deloney (21:23) followed in second. Meagan Wiesender (26:02) and Alexia Brown (26:08) finished in seventh and eighth, respectively.
BOYS SOCCER
Nonconference
Onalaska 2,
Eau Claire North 1
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Mario Villasenor and Zach Turner both scored first-half goals for the Hilltoppers (2-0-1) on Saturday.
Villasenor’s goal was in the 19th minute, and Turner’s goal — assisted by Jordan Groshek — came in the 27th minute.