High school sports roundup: Arcadia boys clip Viroqua

ARCADIA — Trev Bjorge nailed the go-ahead corner 3-pointer with 8 seconds left to help the Arcadia High School boys basketball team win a defensive stalemate over Viroqua 32-30 Thursday night at the Wanek Center.
The clutch shot was just the second made field goal of the night for Bjorge, as he finished with five points. Kaden Updike scored a game-high 13 points on four 3-pointers, while Austin Zastrow added six to help the Raiders (2-0, 1-0) secure their second victory to open up the season.
The Blackhawks (3-2, 0-1) nearly overcame a 12-6 halftime deficit thanks in part to Clayton Slack, who scored all of his team-best 11 points in the second half.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 70, C-FC 63
BLAIR — The Wildcats (4-0, 3-0) knocked down 10 of their last 12 free throws to hold off the Pirates for their 18th straight win.
Matt Waldera led the way with a double-double, scoring a game-high 24 points and grabbing 12 rebounds to go with seven blocks. Kyle Steien finished two rebounds shy of his own double-double pouring in 21 points to go along with eight rebounds.
Ethan Hunger scored 18 points and Mathew Bjorge added 14 points for C-FC (1-4).
SWC
Richland Center 66, Prairie du Chien 46
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Blackhawks (0-2, 0-1) were kept winless. Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Nonconference
Alma Center Lincoln 49, Brookwood 32
ALMA CENTER, Wis. — Blake Hansen scored a game-high 16 points for the Hornets, while Kaden Brandau’s 13 led the Falcons.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ridge and Valley
Wauzeka-Steuben 60, De Soto 49
DE SOTO — The Pirates (5-1, 3-1) lost for the first time this season.
Junior guard Camryn Venner scored 23 points to lead De Soto.
