High school sports roundup: Arcadia boys clip Viroqua

ARCADIA — Trev Bjorge nailed the go-ahead corner 3-pointer with 8 seconds left to help the Arcadia High School boys basketball team win a defensive stalemate over Viroqua 32-30 Thursday night at the Wanek Center.

The clutch shot was just the second made field goal of the night for Bjorge, as he finished with five points. Kaden Updike scored a game-high 13 points on four 3-pointers, while Austin Zastrow added six to help the Raiders (2-0, 1-0) secure their second victory to open up the season.

The Blackhawks (3-2, 0-1) nearly overcame a 12-6 halftime deficit thanks in part to Clayton Slack, who scored all of his team-best 11 points in the second half.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 70, C-FC 63

BLAIR — The Wildcats (4-0, 3-0) knocked down 10 of their last 12 free throws to hold off the Pirates for their 18th straight win.

Matt Waldera led the way with a double-double, scoring a game-high 24 points and grabbing 12 rebounds to go with seven blocks. Kyle Steien finished two rebounds shy of his own double-double pouring in 21 points to go along with eight rebounds.