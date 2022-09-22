High school sports roundup: Arcadia edges out Black River Falls in Coulee girls golf championship

HOLMEN — The Arcadia High School girls golf team beat Black River Falls to win the Coulee Conference season championship Thursday at Drugan's Castle Mound.

The Raiders entered the final 18-hole tournament trailing the Tigers by one points and used a second-place finish in Thursday — G-E-T won the final meet — to move one point ahead of them and win the season with with 48 points. Black River Falls finished with 47.

Arcadis senior Whitney Sonsalla also won a conference championship and moved up from second place to do it. Sonsalla shot a 92 at Drugan's to finish third behind G-E-T's Alexis Murphy (90) and Maggie Bistodeau (91). That was good enough to move her past Westby/Viroqua's Maddi Fletcher in season points, and her 81 edged Fischer's season score of 80½.

Fletcher, a freshman, shot a 94 on Thursday, and that was good four fourth place. She placed second to Sonsalla in the season standings and held off third-place Zowie Hunter of Black River Falls (71), fourth-place Bistodeau (64½) and fifth-place Murphy (63).

G-E-T's 393 won the meet at Drugan's, and that scored was followed by Arcadia (407), Black River Falls (412) and Westby/Viroqua (454).

The Red Hawks had three of the top nine individual performers and won a conference meet for the first time this season. G-E-T was second on two occasions.

VOLLEYBALL

MVC

Tomah 3, Sparta 1

TOMAH — Lauren Noth recorded her 1,000th career kill for the Timberwolves (13-16, 2-6) in a four-set win over the Spartans (13-10, 3-5) 25-18, 25-13, 25-15, 25-21.

Noth finished with a team-high 17 kills and 23 digs. Lily Noth had a great game herself, recording 32 assists for the Timberwolves. Olivia Wall had nine kills and six blocks while Aisha Aisha Fritsche had 10 kills.

Onalaska 3, Central 0

The Hilltoppers (15-7, 4-4) dominated on the road against the RiverHawks (12-11, 1-6) in a three-set win 25-21, 25-13, 25-15.

Halie Kapelke finished with a game-high 12 kills for Onalaska, followed by 11 kills by Claire Pedretti.

Central was led in kills by Ruby Gerhard with six. Avery Veenendall had four kills and 18 assists. Laurel Erickson added 10 digs.

Coulee

Arcadia 3, Black River Falls 1

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Breah Golden led the Raiders with 11 kills to propel Arcadia to a 25-21, 25-13, 22-25, 25-7 win against Black River Falls.

Adella Anderson had a game-high 23 assists for the Raiders, and Kaitlyn Bremer had a game-high 31 digs.

The Tigers (3-12, 3-4) were led by Sienna Campbell’s 11 assist and 13 digs. Heidi Williams had a team-high seven kills.

Westby 3, G-E-T 0

GALESVILLE — Westby’s perfect conference record remained intact with a road win over G-E-T 25-15, 25-16, 25-17.

The Norsemen (18-1, 7-0), who are ranked fifth in Division 3 by state coaches, were led by 12 kills by Emily Collins and 12 digs by Bethany Roethel. Tricia Klum had 22 assists and two service aces. The RedHawks (3-12, 3-4) leader in kills was Elyse Schoonover with nine. Schoonover also led in digs with nine and aces with two.

Scenic Bluffs

Wonewoc-Center 3, Bangor 0

BANGOR — The Wolves beat the Cardinals (6-9, 3-3) 25-17, 25-17, 25-16 on the road. Joeryn Freit and Gladys Bores each had five kills for Bangor.

Brookwood 3, New Lisbon 0

ONTARIO— The Falcons swept the visiting Rockets 25-15, 25-23, 25-16 behind 16 kills and nine digs by Vanessa Anderson.

Cora Brandau added nine kills while Kylie Powell had 31 assists and three service aces. The leader in blocks for Brookwood was Calista Zimmerman with six blocks and Maggie Muehlenkamp had a team-high 15 digs.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 3, Gilmanton 1

GILMANTON, Wis. — The Mustangs (5-10, 2-3) dropped their first set to the Panthers, but rebounded to win the next three for the road win 18-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-18.

Macy Dobbs had 12 kills for Melrose-Mindoro, which also received eight more from Kennedy Zeman. Cortney Nicolai had 14 assists and Marah Banse had 12 assists.

BOYS SOCCER

Three Rivers

St. Charles 1, La Crescent-Hokah 0

ST. CHARLES, Minn. — The Saints (6-4-1, 4-2-1) only needed one score to knock off the visiting Lancers (6-3-1, 5-2-0).

Nonconference

Central 6, Prairie du Chien 0

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The RiverHawks (7-0-4) remained undefeated with a half-dozen goals on the road against the Blackhawks (0-8-0).

Logan 0, Stewartville 0

The Rangers (5-5-1) went to a scoreless draw for the second straight game, this time against Stewartville. Gabe Sanders recorded his fourth shutout of the season for Logan.

Arcadia 7, Cumberland 1

CUMBERLAND, Wis. — The Raiders (10-4-0) netted seven goals against Cumberland on the road with a visit to Onalaksa scheduled for Monday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Three Rivers

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 4, La Crescent-Hokah 1

LA CRESCENT — Maya Bubbers had the lone Lancers goal as the Saints scored two goals in each half for the home win.

GIRLS TENNIS

Nonconference

Viroqua 4, Sparta 3

SPARTA — The Blackhawks won three singles matches in their victory over the Spartans, all in three sets after losing the first.

Viroqua’s Allison Zube won No. 1 singles against Mya Von Ruden 5-7, 6-4, 10-7. Moriah Cress also dropped her first set against Claire Pribbenow in No. 2 singles, but rebounded to win 4-6, 6-3, 10-6. Nevaeh Hubbard rounded out the Blackhawks singles wins at No. 4 with a 2-6, 6-2, 10-6 win over Jill Roou.

Lanie and Anika Nemes won the Blackhawks clinching doubles match over Evelyn Tripp and Isabella Roth 7-6(2), 7-5.

Reedsburg 4, Holmen 3

REEDSBURG, Wis. — Winning two out of three doubles matches helped the Beavers win their home meeting with the Vikings.

Yerly Rothwell and Maria Ruiz defeated Madison Pickett and Harsimranpreet Virk at No. 1 doubles 6-2, 6-2 for Reedsburg. Margaret Bass and Hailey Campbell won No. 2 doubles against Lillian Schmidt and Ellie Euler 6-2, 6-1.

Madelyn Casey and Kelsey Kurtenbach got the Beavers their two singles wins. Isabel Ploessl and Hanna Thao won Holmen two points in singles matches.

West Salem 7, Tomah 0

TOMAH — The Panthers swept the Timberwolves on the road while Aspen Sage won a long No. 2 singles contest against Brelee Olson 3-6, 6-2, 15-13. No other match went beyond two sets for the Panthers.