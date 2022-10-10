 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS ROUNDUP

High school sports roundup: Arcadia volleyball bests G-E-T in three sets

GALESVILLE -- The Arcadia High School volleyball team has had it's share of struggles this season, but the Raiders picked up a three-set win over G-E-T 25-16, 25-16, 25-18.

The Raiders (3-8 in conference) were led by Casidi Pehler's nine kills and Adella Anderson's 21 assists. 

Sammy Berg and Breah Golden each had four kills each with Berg adding two service aces, tied with teammates Justine Sonsalla and Kaitlyn Bremer. Kealey Ziegweid had a team-high 17 digs.

The Redhawks (5-18 overall, 4-7 in conference) saw Elyse Schoonover record seven kills. 

Jordan Stanislowski added six kills while Lexi Schroeder and Sevannah Hynes each had three. Kaylee Hauge had 13 assists for G-E-T while Cadence Simmons had a pair of service aces.

