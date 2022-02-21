High school sports roundup: Bangor boys basketball team clinches Scenic Bluffs title outright

CASHTON — The Bangor High School boys basketball team clinched the Scenic Bluffs Conference title outright with a 59-51 win at Cashton on Monday night.

The Cardinals, who are ranked sixth in Division 5 by The Associated Press, had three players in double figures — led by Tanner Jones’ 14 points.

Dustin McDonald added 13 points for Bangor (19-4, 13-1), while Gunner Ellenburg finished with 10 points.

Presley Brueggen made three 3-pointers and led the Eagles (17-6, 10-3) with 19 points, and Connor Butzler chipped in 11 points.

New Lisbon 74, Brookwood 63

NEW LISBON, Wis. — The Falcons fell to 6-18 overall and 3-11 in the conference.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 60, Wabasha-Kellogg 49

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers (16-6, 10-3) snapped a two-game skid behind a game-high 18 points from Owen Bentzen.

Mason Einerwold added 11 points, while Carter Todd had 10.

Nonconference

West Salem 81, Logan 54

Peter Lattos scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Panthers (21-1), the top-ranked team in Division 3 by The Associated Press, to their 10th straight win.

Lattos had 17 of his points in the first half as West Salem built a 38-17 lead, and Carson Koepnick added 16 points.

Justis Arellano led the Rangers (5-18) with 10 points.

Tomah 71, Wisconsin Rapids 61

TOMAH — Dusty Derousseau poured in a game-high 31 points as the Timberwolves (13-11) snapped a two-game skid and closed the regular season with a win.

Derousseau, who entered Monday night averaging 23.8 points per game, has now scored at least 30 points in six games this season — including four of Tomah’s six games.

Tom Hesse added 13 points for the Timberwolves, who led 36-29 at the half.

Durand 70, Arcadia 50

ARCADIA — The Raiders dropped to 4-19.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0