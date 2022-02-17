High school sports roundup: Bangor boys basketball team has Scenic Bluffs streak snapped

BANGOR — The Bangor High School boys basketball team had its conference winning streak stopped at 81 victories with a 47-45 Scenic Bluffs loss to Royall on Thursday night, but the Cardinals kept the inside track to a sixth straight championship.

The Panthers held a four-point lead late when Tanner Jones made two free throws to get Bangor (17-4, 11-1), which leads Cashton by a game, within the final margin with 12 seconds to go.

The Cardinals fouled and got the ball back after a missed bonus free throw, but Dustin McDonald’s 3-point attempt near the top of the key as time expired was off the mark.

Will Reader scored a team-high 14 points for Bangor, which also received a 10-point performance from Gunner Ellenburg.

Cashton 74, Wonewoc-Center 42

WONEWOC, Wis. — The Eagles (17-4, 10-2) maintained second place and trail first-place Bangor by a game heading into their meeting Monday in Cashton.

Sophomore Connor Butzler scored a team-high 19 points and made three 3-pointers along the way. Senior Jack Hilden added 14, sophomore Noah Hemmersbach 12 and junior Zack Mlsna 10 for Cashton, which has won five of its past six.

Hillsboro 59, Brookwood 41

HILLSBORO, Wis. — The Falcons, who trailed 21-17 at the half, fell to 5-18 overall and 3-10 in the conference.

Nonconference

Triton 83, La Crescent-Hokah 72

DODGE CENTER, Minn. — Carter Todd and Parker McQuin had big nights, but the Lancers dropped to 15-5.

Todd made two 3-pointers and totaled 28 points, while McQuin also hit two 3s and added 22 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Coulee

West Salem 75, Arcadia 38

ARCADIA — The fifth-ranked Panthers (20-4, 11-1) got back on the winning track after a nonconference loss and led 40-18 by the end of the first half.

Senior Ella Jordan scored a team-high 16 points, and junior Anna McConkey added 15 for West Salem, which enters the postseason with six wins in its past seven games.

Freshman Megan Johnson and junior Gen Norman added 11 points apiece and senior Ally Gilster 10 for the Panthers. Breah Golden scored 12 points to lead the Raiders (6-18, 5-7).

Onalaska Luther 59, G-E-T 43

GALESVILLE — The Knights (18-6, 10-2) had three players in double figures as they kept their hold on second place in the conference.

Brianna Zenke made two 3-pointers and led the way with 15 points, while Rachel Koenig and Hannah Matzke each had double-doubles. Matzke totaled 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Koenig finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Audrey Zittel also made two 3-pointers for Onalaska Luther, which led 31-15 at the half.

Lindsey Lettner led the Red Hawks (11-13, 8-4) with 16 points, and Genna O’Neill added 10 points.

Westby 57, Black River Falls 24

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Norsemen (14-10, 6-6) secured fourth place in the conference by winning their second straight game.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 77, Melrose-Mindoro 33

MELROSE — The Wildcats, who are ranked third in Division 5 by The Associated Press, ran their winning streak to 16 games behind a balanced scoring effort.

Kierstyn Kindschy scored a game-high 21 points, while Lindsay Steien finished with 20 points and five steals.

Abby Thompson added 14 points and six assists for Blair-Taylor (23-1, 16-0), while Chloe Wagner had eight points and seven rebounds.

Lilly Radcliffe led the Mustangs (11-13, 9-6) with 10 points.

Ridge and Valley

La Farge 60, De Soto 34

LA FARGE, Wis. — The Pirates (10-14, 7-7) lost their third in a row.

SWC

Prairie du Chien 73, River Valley 26

SPRING GREEN, Wis. — Prairie du Chien, which is tied for second in the Division 3 rankings, improved to 23-1 overall and 10-0 in the conference.

Nonconference

Eau Claire Memorial 55, Central 51

Sienna Torgerud scored 15 points, but the RiverHawks (16-8) had their six-game winning streak snapped.

Eau Claire North 51, Holmen 45

HOLMEN — The Vikings (5-19) cut a 10-point deficit to 46-43 when Sydney Valiska hit a 3-pointer with 2 minutes left and were within 47-45 when Olivia Schneider scored with 30 seconds left, but the Huskies emerged victorious.

Gabby Powell scored 10 points to lead Holmen in its regular-season finale.

BOYS HOCKEY

WIAA Division 2 regionals

Black River Falls co-op 3, West Salem/Bangor 2

WEST SALEM — The fifth-seeded Tigers avenged two regular season losses to the fourth-seeded Panthers.

Karsten Hunter and Wyatt Madvig each scored a short-handed goal for the Black River Falls co-op (17-5); Hunter’s gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the first period. That lead grew to 2-0 when Micah Zoschke scored off an assist from Matt Engebretson later in the first period.

Jacob Helgeson scored for West Salem/Bangor (10-15) in the second period to cut into the Black River Falls co-op’s lead, but Madvig scored in the third period to push the Tigers advantage to two goals.

Connor Brown scored late for the Panthers to bring the game to its final score.

Baldwin-Woodville/St. Croix Central 7, Viroqua co-op 0

BALDWIN, Wis. — The eighth-seeded Blackhawks (1-19-1) put only 13 shots on goal to the Hawks 42.

GIRLS HOCKEY

WIAA regionals

Hudson 7, Black River Falls co-op 1

HUDSON, Wis. — The seventh-seeded Tigers (10-15) had their season come to an end.

