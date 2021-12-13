High school sports roundup: Bangor boys stifle Cody Schmitz, blow out G-E-T

BANGOR — The Bangor High School boys basketball team had three players in double figures and held G-E-T sophomore Cody Schmitz to nearly 30 points below his season average to earn a 80-51 nonconference win on Monday.

Tanner Jones made three 3-pointers and finished with 22 points to lead the Cardinals, who got 18 points from Dustin McDonald and 12 from Will Reader.

Gunner Ellenburg and Dawson Daines added nine apiece for Bangor, which led 46-25 at the half and improved to 2-1.

Schmitz, who entered the game averaging 46.3 points per game, was limited to 17 points. Brady Seiling added 12 points for the Red Hawks, who suffered their first loss and fell to 3-1.

Viroqua 55, De Soto 46

DE SOTO — Griffin Olson scored a game-high 21 points and Clayton Weston added 14 as the Blackhawks improved to 4-0.

Josh Boardman, Jimmy Dammon and Tanner Pedretti had 13 points apiece for the Pirates, who lost their second in a row and fell to 2-2.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Central 48, La Crescent-Hokah 35

Brittney Mislivecek scored 18 points and Sienna Torgerud added 12 for the RiverHawks, who improved to 4-4.

Milly Bills had 19 points for the Lancers (3-3), while Cali Esser had nine points.

Sparta 70, Mauston 24

MAUSTON — Emma Blackdeer posted a double-double and the Spartans had two more players in double figures.

Blackdeer finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Evelyn Tripp had 13 points and Josie Edwards added 10. Tripp also had six steals, three rebounds and two assists, while Edwards had three rebounds and three steals.

Sparta, which had 20 steals as a team, led 46-12 at the half and snapped a two-game skid to move to 4-4.

Independence 44, Black River Falls 38

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers dropped their second straight game and fell to 1-5.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Badger

Viroqua co-op 4, Baraboo co-op 1

VIROQUA — Gabby Olson, Leonie Boettcher, Freya Rising and Aida Karwoski all scored for the Blackhawks, who snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 3-3.

Rachel Simonson and Lucia Nannini each had two assists for the Viroqua co-op, while Cadence Dehlin had one.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0