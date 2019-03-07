HOLMEN — Bangor High School sophomore Zane Langrehr hit a 3-pointer with 3 seconds remaining Thursday night to give Cardinals a 68-65 win over Blair-Taylor in a Division 5 sectional semifinal at Holmen High School.
The second-seeded and second-ranked Cardinals (24-1) had the final possession with 12 seconds left, and were looking to get the ball inside to 6-foot-5 junior Grant Manke.
Top-seeded Blair-Taylor's defense stayed tight on Manke, and Langrehr had an open look for a 3-pointer. He took it, then nailed the game-winner.
"He's a consistent shooter," Bangor coach Jacob Pedersen said of Langrehr. "For him to get a couple of good looks and get a rhythm going, it keeps his confidence going."
Langrehr scored 17 points, but Manke led the Cardinals, who avanged a regular-season loss to the Wildcats, with 24.
Bangor held the Wildcats (24-2) scoreless in the final 2 minutes of the game.
However, it wasn't like that for the first 30 minutes. The Wildcats connected on 12 3-pointers, including five from Matt Waldera, who led Blair-Taylor with 26 points.
The Wildcats started out the game with an 8-0 run, but after that, neither team led by more than five points.
Earlier in the season, Blair-Taylor served Bangor its lone loss in the season with a 74-66 win in Blair.
Pederson wanted to make sure his team was ready with the season on the line.
"We knew they could shoot the ball well and finish the game out," Pederson said. "We had to keep telling them to not be satisfied. We had to keep playing our game."
Bangor will face fourth-seeded Southwestern at 4 p.m. Saturday at Logan High School for a trip to the state tournament next week in Madison. Southwestern defeated Shullsburg 59-48 in the other sectional semifinal.