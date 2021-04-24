High school sports roundup: Bangor football team beats Brookwood; Holmen golf team wins invitational

ONTARIO, Wis. — The Bangor High School football team continued its dominant season with a 42-6 win at Scenic Bluffs Conference foe Brookwood on Friday night.
The Cardinals (5-0, 5-0), who are averaging 44.3 points per game while allowing just 3.0, will host undefeated Cashton next week.
Five Bangor players had a hand in touchdowns on Friday, starting with an 8-yard touchdown run by Hayden Lyga with 4 minutes, 16 seconds left in the first quarter. Hank Reader then connected with Gunner Ellenberg for a 23-yard touchdown pass to push the Cardinals’ lead to 14-0 with 9 seconds left in the first quarter.
Lyga and Matthieu Oesterle had rushing scores in the second quarter as Bangor took a 28-0 advantage into half. That lead grew to 42-0 when Tanner Jones scored from 9 yards out with 5:22 left in the third quarter.
Oesterle finished with 10 carries for 91 yards and two touchdowns, while Reader was 4-of-6 passing for 75 yards and a touchdown.
Dan Peterson scored the Falcons’ (1-4, 1-4) lone touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Nonconference
Superior 22, Sparta 21 (OT)
SPARTA — A 66-yard touchdown pass from Brett Stuessel to Carson Kelsey gave Sparta (1-4) a 14-0 lead in the third quarter, but Superior scored 14 unanswered points before winning in overtime.
Sparta has now lost three straight since beating Logan on April 1.
Nick Kent opened the scoring in overtime with an 11-yard touchdown run, his second rushing score of the game, but Superior’s Carter Fonger responded with a 9-yard TD run and Sparta was unable to stop the two-point conversion.
Kent finished with 15 carries for 68 yards and two touchdowns. Stuessel completed 15 of his 25 pass attempts for 128 yards and a touchdown, while Kelsey had seven catches for 96 yards and a touchdown.
Fonger had 19 carries for 76 yards and three scores for Superior (4-1).
Arcadia 14, G-E-T 12
ARCADIA — The Raiders (4-1) have won back-to-back games since falling to the Red Hawks 20-19 on April 9.
G-E-T (4-1) grabbed a lead in the first quarter on a 13-yard touchdown run by Luke Vance, but Arcadia scored the game’s next 14 points.
A 22-yard TD run by Ryan Sokup gave the Raiders a 7-6 edge with 11:12 left in the second quarter, and a 66-yard TD pass from Kaden Updike to Evan Pauly extended that lead to 14-6 with 10:59 left in the third quarter.
The Red Hawks pulled within 14-12 with 5:08 left in the third quarter on a 2-yard TD run by Justice Vaaler, but they couldn’t complete the comeback.
Sokup finished with 16 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown, while Updike completed six of his 11 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. Pauly had five catches for 107 yards and a score.
Vance had 21 carries for 142 yards and a touchdown to lead G-E-T.
Belleville 35, Black River Falls 7
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Evan Voss connected with Mike Roou for a touchdown, but the Tigers fell to 1-4.
BASEBALL
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 4, Rushford-Peterson 2
La Crescent-Hokah 7, Rushford-Peterson 6
RUSHFORD, Minn. — The Lancers (3-2, 3-1) plated one in the first and three in the second to grab an early 4-0 lead en route to a win in Game 1.
Mason Bills drove in two runs, while Braden Abnet allowed two runs — both unearned — on two hits and struck out 12 in seven innings to earn in the win.
The Trojans tied Game 2 with four runs in the top of the seventh inning, but the Lancers won it with a run in the bottom of the seventh.
Karson Pape was 2 for 3 with a walk and run scored for La Crescent-Hokah, which had eight hits and allowed Rushford-Peterson to score six runs on two hits by making seven errors.
Second baseman Kylan Baker hit a three-run home run to highlight a four-run fourth. Catcher Jack Welch and left fielder Will Thompson also added one RBI each for the Lancers.
Bills had a hit and scored two runs while pitching five innings for La Crescent-Hokah. He allowed two unearned runs on one hit with six strikeouts and two walks.
Caledonia 20, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central 2
Caledonia 10, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central 0
HARMONY, Minn. — Austin Klug hit two home runs and was 4 for 5 with 4 RBI in Game 1 of the doubleheader. Devin Vonderohe drove in four runs, while Casey Schultz drove in three.
The Warriors (4-1, 3-1) plated four in the third to push their lead to 6-0. Lanesboro/Fillmore Central responded with two in the bottom of the inning, but Caledonia scored five in the fourth and nine in the fifth.
Brady Augedahl — who allowed two runs, both unearned, on one hit in four innings — picked up the win.
Thane Meiners and Gave Morey led the Warriors at the plate in Game 2, each driving in a pair of runs.
Caledonia led 4-0 after four innings before plating six in the fifth.
Vonderohe, who allowed only one hit and struck out 10 in five innings, earned the win.
SOFTBALL
Three Rivers
Caledonia/Spring Grove 8, Fillmore Central, Lanesboro 7
CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors allowed six runs in the last three innings but held on to win.
Paie Klug was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for Caledonia/Spring Grove (1-4).
Claire Buttell was also 2 for 4 with a double, and Amber Stemper was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored. Dana Augedahl tripled for the Warriors, who had 11 hits. Ashley Ideker added two of those in a 2-for-3 performance.
BOYS GOLF
Nonconference
Reedsburg Invitational
REEDSBURG, Wis. — Holmen won, and Onlaska placed second in the nine-team Division 1 field.
The Vikings were led by Sam Evenson’s 4-over-par 74. Teammates Brennan Dirks and Luke Taebel added a 75 and 76, respectively, in the winning effort. Jackson Rhaodes shot an 83 to help Holmen shoot a 308 and hold off the Hilltoppers by three shots.
Onalaska was led by Max Breiling’s medalist round of 1-over 71. He held off Sparta’s Ty Leitzau, who shot a 73 and finished second individually.
Ethan Kramer shot a 78, Thomas Breit a 79 and Jordan Degaetano an 83 for second-place Onalaska.
Sparta shot a 348 and placed fifth. Brock Connelly added an 83 for the Spartans.
Aquinas shot a team score of 364 to place third out of 10 teams in Division 2.
Ben Swift shot a 12-over-par 82 to lead the Blugolds, who also received an 85 from Sam Dorrins and a 94 from Walter Berns. Gavin Reinhart and JR Wieser shot matching 103s for Aquinas, which finished behind Lodi (331) and Dodgeville (362).
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 161, Caledonia 198
HOUSTON, Minn. — Owen Davison shot an even-par 35 at Valley High to lead the Lancers to victory.
Teammates Ryan Nutter, Carson Reider and Max Fabian added 39, 42 and 45, respectively, in La Crescent-Hokah’s win.
Dominick Konkel led the Warriors with a 46, and Evan Hawkins added a 49.
GIRLS GOLF
Three Rivers
Caledonia 211, La Crescent-Hokah inc.
HOUSTON, Minn. — Jenna Wiebke shot a 40 to lead the Warriors, who also received scoring rounds from Miranda Schroeder (55), Lexie Hoscheit (58) and Autumn Meiners (58).