High school sports roundup: Bangor football team beats Brookwood; Holmen golf team wins invitational

Karson Pape was 2 for 3 with a walk and run scored for La Crescent-Hokah, which had eight hits and allowed Rushford-Peterson to score six runs on two hits by making seven errors.

Second baseman Kylan Baker hit a three-run home run to highlight a four-run fourth. Catcher Jack Welch and left fielder Will Thompson also added one RBI each for the Lancers.

Bills had a hit and scored two runs while pitching five innings for La Crescent-Hokah. He allowed two unearned runs on one hit with six strikeouts and two walks.

Caledonia 20, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central 2

Caledonia 10, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central 0

HARMONY, Minn. — Austin Klug hit two home runs and was 4 for 5 with 4 RBI in Game 1 of the doubleheader. Devin Vonderohe drove in four runs, while Casey Schultz drove in three.

The Warriors (4-1, 3-1) plated four in the third to push their lead to 6-0. Lanesboro/Fillmore Central responded with two in the bottom of the inning, but Caledonia scored five in the fourth and nine in the fifth.

Brady Augedahl — who allowed two runs, both unearned, on one hit in four innings — picked up the win.