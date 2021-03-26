High school sports roundup: Bangor football team kicks off season with win

MAUSTON, Wis. — The Bangor High School football team had another strong start to a season Friday with a 47-0 victory over Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca at the Woodside Sports Complex.

The Cardinals won their opener for the 13th straight season, posted their ninth shutout in the past 14 games and held the Bluegolds to minus 5 yards (minus 25 rushing) and one first down to win their 12th straight regular-season game.

Junior Mathieu Oesterle rushed for 95 yards and 2-yard touchdown in the third quarter as Bangor compiled 315 total yards. Senior quarterback Hank Reader completed 4 of 6 passes for 71 yards and two touchdowns.

Owen Johnson rushed for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass for the Cardinals, who also scored on special teams when Trey Peters blocked a punt that was recovered in the end zone during the second quarter.

That gave Bangor a 24-0 halftime lead.

Nathan Crenshaw kicked one field goal in the first quarter and another in the fourth.

