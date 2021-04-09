High school sports roundup: Bangor football team stays unbeaten

NEW LISBON, Wis. — The Bangor High School football team won its 14th straight regular-season game by blanking New Lisbon 33-0 in a Scenic Bluffs Conference matchup on Friday.

The Cardinals (2-0) scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and rushed for 318 yards to push their conference winning streak to 39. Senior Zach Servais rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns, while senior teammate Owen Johnson added two more scores for Bangor.

Junior Mathieu Oesterle rushed for 97 yards as Bangor scored 27 of its points in the first half.

Senior quarterback Hank Reader also rushed for a touchdown to take advantage of a defense that allowed the Rockets (0-3) 102 total yards.

Necedah 44, Brookwood 39

NECEDAH, Wis. — The Cardinals answered a fourth-quarter touchdown with one of their own to beat the Falcons.

Stephen Daily scored the go-ahead touchdown, and Mehki Baradji the ensuing two-point conversion to put Necedah (1-2) in front of Brookwood (1-2) during a much slower second half.

Brookwood held a 31-30 halftime advantage and took that lead on a Frank Wildes 11-yard touchdown run and Garrett Anderson extra point.