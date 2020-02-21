High school sports roundup: Bangor girls clinch sixth straight SBC basketball title

BANGOR — The Bangor High School girls basketball team put the finish touch on its sixth consecutive outright championship by beating second-place Cashton 69-54 in a Scenic Bluffs Conference game on Friday.

The Cardinals (21-1, 14-0) received 20 points from freshman Nora Tucker and pulled away from a five-point halftime lead to complete a regular-season sweep of the Eagles (18-4, 13-1).

Bangor, which is ranked third in Division 5 by The Associated Press, also used 15 points by Haley Jones and 12 from junior Haley Jones and 12 from senior Karsen Kershner to run its winning streak to 20 games heading into the postseason.

The Cardinals have a top seed in their bracket and will host either eighth-seeded Plum City/Elmwood or ninth-seeded Independence in a regional semifinal on Feb. 28.

Tucker had two 3-pointers 12 points in the second half, and the Cardinals made 19 free throws after halftime. Jones made 9 of 10 second-half free throws, and junior Megan Miedema went 5-for-6 on second-half free throws on her way to 10 points.

Freshman Braylee Hyatt led Cashton with 15 points and scored 13 of them in the second half. Senior Olivia Hemmersbach scored 13 and senior Hailey Huntzicker 12 for the Eagles.