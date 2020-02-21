High school sports roundup: Bangor girls clinch sixth straight SBC basketball title

BANGOR — The Bangor High School girls basketball team put the finish touch on its sixth consecutive outright championship by beating second-place Cashton 69-54 in a Scenic Bluffs Conference game on Friday.
The Cardinals (21-1, 14-0) received 20 points from freshman Nora Tucker and pulled away from a five-point halftime lead to complete a regular-season sweep of the Eagles (18-4, 13-1).
Bangor, which is ranked third in Division 5 by The Associated Press, also used 15 points by Haley Jones and 12 from junior Haley Jones and 12 from senior Karsen Kershner to run its winning streak to 20 games heading into the postseason.
The Cardinals have a top seed in their bracket and will host either eighth-seeded Plum City/Elmwood or ninth-seeded Independence in a regional semifinal on Feb. 28.
Tucker had two 3-pointers 12 points in the second half, and the Cardinals made 19 free throws after halftime. Jones made 9 of 10 second-half free throws, and junior Megan Miedema went 5-for-6 on second-half free throws on her way to 10 points.
Freshman Braylee Hyatt led Cashton with 15 points and scored 13 of them in the second half. Senior Olivia Hemmersbach scored 13 and senior Hailey Huntzicker 12 for the Eagles.
Coulee
West Salem 66, Viroqua 25
WEST SALEM — The Panthers (14-8, 7-5) clinched third place in the conference by holding the Blackhawks (3-19, 0-12) to 12 points in one half and 13 in the other.
Junior Kendall Gerke led three double-figure scorers with 14 points for West Salem in its second straight victory. The Panthers won six of their last seven games of the regular season.
Sophomore Ella Jordan added 11 points and freshman Anna McConkey 10 for West Salem, which had a 31-13 lead after the first half.
Arcadia 55, Onalaska Luther 43
ONALASKA — The Raiders (19-3, 12-0) put the final touch on an unbeaten conference championship by outscoring the Knights (14-8, 6-6) by 11 points in the first half and maintaining the advantage.
Senior Linzy Sendelbach had game highs of 16 points and 13 rebounds, and junior Chloe Halverson added 13 for points Arcadia, which has won 14 Coulee games in a row. Mercedes Romo made two 3-pointers and added eight points for the Raiders.
Annabelle Koenig had 10 points and Grace Manke nine and 12 rebounds for Onalaska Luther.
Black River Falls 50, G-E-T 41
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers (6-16, 3-9) won their second game in a row and used a big 22-point effort from Makayla Nortman to get it. Nortman made five 3-pointers and was 7-for-14 overall and Black River Falls outscored the Red Hawks (8-14, 4-8) in each half.
Junior Katie Dobson added 10 points for the Tigers, while G-E-T was led by senior Cassy Schmitz (12 points) and sophomore Genna O’Neill (10).
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 50, Weston 38
CAZENOVIA, Wis. — The Pirates improved to 8-13 (6-7), but nothing was reported to the Tribune.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MVC
Logan 66, Aquinas 59
The Rangers (5-15, 3-8) won for the second time in three games behind a 25-point, 17-rebound performance by senior Jacksun Hamilton, who had 13 points in the first half and 12 in the second. Floyd Thomas and Jhakai Funches added 10 points apiece for Logan, which earned a season split with the Blugolds.
Aquinas (6-14, 1-10) was led by Quinn Miskowski’s 17 points. Gavin Wetzel added 13 and Chris Wilson 12 for the Blugolds, who have lost three in a row and seven of eight.
Holmen 65, Sparta 42
HOLMEN — The Vikings (7-14, 5-6) kept alive the chance at a .500 conference season by outscoring the Spartans (4-16, 2-8) by 17 points in the second half.
Seniors Cale Hemker and Caleb Matl each scored 14 points to lead Holmen in its third straight victory. Senior Ben Olson added 13.
Brian Sanchez led Sparta, which has lost five straight, with 12.
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 68, Eleva-Strum 52
MELROSE — Junior Jay Arzt made four 3-pointers and scored 28 points for the Mustangs (9-11, 9-4). Arzt had 18 points in the first half as Melrose-Mindoro took a 36-28 lead and made two of his 3-pointers on the way to 10 points in the second half.
Junior Blake Christanson scored 18 points for Melrose-Mindoro, getting 16 of them in the second half.
Blair-Taylor 98, Alma/Pepin 53
BLAIR — The Wildcats (19-2, 13-0) won their ninth game in a row, but nothing was reported to the Tribune.
SWC
Prairie du Chien 74, Dodgeville 47
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks (13-8, 7-2) have won six of their last seven games, but nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 59, Weston 46
CAZENOVIA, Wis. — The Pirates (6-14, 5-8) snapped a three-game losing streak, but nothing was reported to the Tribune.
GYMNASTICS
Coulee Conference meet
GALESVILLE — G-E-T’s co-op (GMC) won the team championship with a score of 134.15, while West Salem’s co-op placed second at 133.95.
GMC’s Abby Miller was the all-around champion with a 35.475, and she won the vault (8.95) and floor exercise (9.325) while placing second on the balance beam (8.85) and fourth on the uneven bars (8.35).
West Salem’s Ella Krause won the uneven bars (8.65), and GMC’s Sophie White the balance beam (9.05).
West Salem’s Natalie Jeranek (34.525), Natalie Althoff (33.7) and Sydney Hammes (33.125) were second, third and fourth all-around with Jeranek second on both the vault (8.4) and uneven bars (8.45).
BOYS HOCKEY
WIAA regional final
Division 2
River Falls 9, Viroqua 1
RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Nothing was reported to the Tribune.