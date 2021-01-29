High school sports roundup: Bangor girls knock off Cashton in battle between state-ranked teams

CASHTON — After building a 13-point halftime lead, the Bangor High School girls basketball team grinded out a 54-44 Scenic Bluffs win at Cashton on Friday in a battle of two state ranked teams.

With the victory, the second-ranked Cardinals (13-1, 9-0) pushed their conference winning streak to 27 games. The ninth-ranked Eagles, meanwhile, fell to 11-4 overall and 7-2 in the conference.

Sophomore guard Nora Tucker made three 3-pointers and led Bangor with 17 points. Senior guard Megan Miedema added 10 points, seven of which came in the first half, and junior guard Taylor Jacobson had nine.

Cashton’s one-two punch of sophomore guard Braylee Hyatt and senior guard Adelynn Hyatt combined for just two points in the first half as the Cardinals built a 31-18 lead. Braylee Hyatt finished with 11 points and Adelynn Hyatt nine, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.

Junior forward Annie Schreier also added nine points for the Eagles.

The teams meet again Monday at Bangor.

