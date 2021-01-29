High school sports roundup: Bangor girls knock off Cashton in battle between state-ranked teams

CASHTON — After building a 13-point halftime lead, the Bangor High School girls basketball team grinded out a 54-44 Scenic Bluffs win at Cashton on Friday in a battle of two state ranked teams.
With the victory, the second-ranked Cardinals (13-1, 9-0) pushed their conference winning streak to 27 games. The ninth-ranked Eagles, meanwhile, fell to 11-4 overall and 7-2 in the conference.
Sophomore guard Nora Tucker made three 3-pointers and led Bangor with 17 points. Senior guard Megan Miedema added 10 points, seven of which came in the first half, and junior guard Taylor Jacobson had nine.
Cashton’s one-two punch of sophomore guard Braylee Hyatt and senior guard Adelynn Hyatt combined for just two points in the first half as the Cardinals built a 31-18 lead. Braylee Hyatt finished with 11 points and Adelynn Hyatt nine, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.
Junior forward Annie Schreier also added nine points for the Eagles.
The teams meet again Monday at Bangor.
Coulee
Arcadia 59, Onalaska Luther 35
ONALASKA — Senior Chloe Halverson scored a game-high 18 points while sophomore Breah Golden and freshman Casidi Pehler added 10 apiece for the Raiders, who improved to 7-7 overall and 6-4 in the conference.
Arcadia, which led 30-15 at the half, had 18 steals and shot 45% from the floor.
The Knights (6-7, 5-5) turned the ball over 31 times and shot just 31% from the floor as they dropped their second straight game.
Junior Rachel Koenig (11 points) was the only player in double figures for Luther.
West Salem 74, Viroqua 31
VIROQUA — Senior Maddie Quick and junior Ella Jordan combined for 27 points in the first half as the Panthers built a 45-17 lead.
Quick finished with a game-high 19 points, while Jordan had all 10 of her points before the break. Sophomore Anna McConkey (10 points) was also in double figures for West Salem, which improved to 8-1 overall and 6-1 in the conference.
Junior Vanessa Lohr made two 3-pointers and led the Blackhawks (4-12, 1-8) with 10 points.
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 67, Eau Claire Immanuel 32
MELROSE — Senior Teagan Frey led all scorers with 19 points while sophomore Lilly Radcliffe added 10 for the Mustangs, who bounced back from Monday’s loss to Bangor.
Frey had 15 of her points in the first half as Melrose-Mindoro hopped out to a 33-14 lead.
The Mustangs, who have won four of their last five games, improved to 8-6 overall and 7-4 in the conference.
SWC
Prairie du Chien 54, Lancaster 36
LANCASTER, Wis. — The third-ranked Blackhawks (14-1, 8-0) clinched their second conference championship in three seasons, but no details were reported.
Three Rivers
Caledonia 64, Rushford-Peterson 31
CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors improved to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the conference.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Aquinas 62, C-FC 39
FOUNTAIN CITY — Junior guard Quinn Miskowski scored 15 of his team-high 17 points in the first half, and the Blugolds (10-5) bounced back from Thursday’s loss at Central.
Senior guards Andrew Skemp and Joseph Savoldelli and junior guards Chris Wilson and Paulie Reuteman all added eight points for Aquinas, which made seven 3-pointers.
La Crescent-Hokah 48, Goodhue 40
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Junior Cody Kowalski (13 points) and freshman Parker McQuin (10 points) were in double figures for the Lancers, who have now won three straight since dropping their season opener to P-E-M.
Junior Jack Welch and senior Mason Bills added eight and seven points, respectively, for La Crescent-Hokah, which made eight 3-pointers. Three of those 3s came from Kowalski, while Welch and Bills made two apiece.
River Falls 60, Tomah 53
RIVER FALLS, Wis. — The eighth-ranked Timberwolves (12-7) suffered their third straight loss after falling behind 29-20 after one half.
Junior Dusty Derousseau scored a team-high 14 points for Tomah. Senior Carson Lindauer added 12.
Black River Falls 74, Coulee Christian 55
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Freshman Evan Anderson scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Tigers (5-3) to their second straight win.
Cordell Funmaker added 16 points and Dontay Cloud nine for Black River Falls, which led 37-30 at the half.
Senior Mike Mertes led the Eagles (1-5) with 29 points, and classmate Paul Rediske had 11.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 69, Hillsboro 26
HILLSBORO — Senior guard Hank Reader matched Hillsboro’s total with 26 points to lead the Cardinals to their eighth straight win.
Reader had 19 of his points in the first half and classmate Zane Langrehr added 13 points, all in the first half, to help Bangor to a 43-9 lead at the break.
The Cardinals, who won their 66th consecutive conference game, improved to 13-2 overall and 9-0 in the conference.
Cashton 58, Necedah 43
NECEDAH — Junior Presley Brueggen scored a game-high 19 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, as the Eagles (14-1, 7-1) won their third straight since falling to Bangor.
Junior Bowdy Dempsey added 12 points and junior Jack Hilden nine for Cashton, which held a narrow 24-23 lead at the break before starting the second half with a big run to take control.
Brookwood 50, Wonewoc-Center 46
ONTARIO — Junior Franklin Wildes led the Falcons (2-11, 1-8) to their first conference win. Sophomore Evan Klinkner added 11 for Brookwood, which snapped a seven-game losing streak.
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 64, Weston 26
CAZENOVIA, Wis. — Freshman Landon Pedretti scored 30 points for the Pirates (8-7, 7-4), who also received 13 from junior Tanner Pedretti.
De Soto has won six of its past seven games.
Three Rivers
Caledonia 75, Rushford-Peterson 52
RUSHFORD, Minn. — Senior Andrew Kunelius scored a game-high 21 points and classmate Sam Privet added 20 as the Warriors improved to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the conference.
Senior Austin Klug was also in double figures and finished with 17 points.
Kunelius, who made three 3-pointers, had 17 of his points in the first half as Caledonia built a 38-20 lead. Klug had 13 of his points before the break, while Privet scored 14 in the second half.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Marshfield 4, Viroqua co-op 1
MARSHFIELD, Wis. — The Blackhawks had their two-game winning streak snapped and fell to 7-5.