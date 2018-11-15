ONALASKA — The Bangor High School girls basketball team received its first test of the season on the road at Onalaska Luther on Thursday night.
The Cardinals, fresh off of the program’s first WIAA Division 5 state championship, fell behind the Knights at halftime. Needing to start the season off on the right foot, Bangor came back to with a big second half and grabbed a 53-48 nonconference victory.
Andrea Olson led the Cardinals (1-0) with 17 points while going 7-for-7 on field goal attempts and making 2 of 6 free throws. Teammate Haley Jones followed with 16 points as Karen Kershner had seven points and 11 rebounds. Bangor scored 34 points in the second half after its slow start.
Onalaska Luther’s Kaitlyn Kennedy recorded a game-high 20 points thanks in part to making three 3-pointers. Kennedy also recorded eight rebounds as teammate Jenna Wahl tallied 10 points in just 10 minutes. Grace Manke contributed with seven rebounds for the Knights (0-2).
West Salem 64,
Sparta 60
WEST SALEM — West Salem’s Brooke Bentzen and Sparta’s Callahan Ziebell went back-and-forth in the second half of a tightly contested matchup, but the Panthers came away with a win.
Bentzen had a game-high 19 points, 13 coming in the second half, and teammate Kendall Gerke scored 18.
Ziebell scored 16 of her 18 points in the second half, all on two-point baskets. Sparta made 17 of 24 free-throw attempts, but only got to the line for nine tries in the second half.
Blair-Taylor 51,
Black River Falls 32
BLAIR — Marlee Nehring’s hot shooting start helped the Wildcats get out to a sizeable halftime lead and then hold on from there.
Nehring made three 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 18 points, a game high. Danyelle Waldera added 11 for Blair-Taylor (1-0).
Black River Falls’ McKenna Dutton had 14 points, while Abby Ross had six points and eight rebounds.
Tomah 53,
Menomonie 50
MENOMONIE, Wis. — The Timberwolves pulled away just enough in the second half after being tied at half, and then got two key stops at the end of the game to come away with a debut win.
Madison Lindauer led the offense with 24 points, making three 3-pointers in the process. Lexi Spiers added seven for Tomah (1-0). A pair of free throws late put Tomah up five in the final seconds before Menomonie (0-1) made a layup before the buzzer.
Arcadia 51,
Eleva-Strum 33
ELEVA, Wis. — Linzy Sendelbach scored a game-high 20 points to power Arcadia (1-0) to a season-opening win. Mercedes Romo added 15 points for the Raiders, who led 29-18 at the half.
Jayden Ellison led the Cardinals with an 18-point effort.
Brookwood 44,
La Farge 41
ONTARIO — The Falcons had to hold off a late charge, but they were able to do so in a season-opening win. Noemi Nicolas had 12 points to power the Brookwood (1-0) offense, while Faith Wathke added nine.
La Farge (0-1) got 13 points each from Hayden Benson and Laura Boudinot.