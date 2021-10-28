High school sports roundup: Bangor volleyball falls to Wonewoc-Center in sectional semifinal

CASHTON — After the two teams split their regular-season matchups, the Bangor High School volleyball team fell to Wonewoc-Center in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal Thursday night.

The Cardinals (26-9), who had won four straight entering Thursday and were ranked 10th in the division by the state’s coaches, won the first set 25-21 but dropped the next three — 25-21, 25-16, 25-20.

Senior setter Aliyah Langrehr had 26 assists for Bangor, which got 14 kills from senior outside hitter Madisyn Herman and eight from junior Joeryn Freit.

The Wolves were led by 15 kills from both Kelsey Justman and Nicole Totske.

MSHSL section 1AA

Caledonia 3, La Crescent-Hokah 0

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The third-seeded Warriors won 25-10, 25-20, 25-17.

Caledonia (17-8) has won three in a row and will play sixth-seeded Chatfield at 3 p.m. Saturday in Rochester, Minn.

The Lancers end the season with a 7-14 record.

BOYS SOCCER

WIAA sectional semifinals

Division 2

River Falls 2, Central 0 (2 OT)

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — The fourth-seeded RiverHawks pushed the third-seeded Wildcats before falling in their first sectional semifinal in 20 years.

Central’s season ends with a 10-3-3 record.

Division 4

Arcadia 3, Aquinas 0

ARCADIA — The Raiders (14-3-2) won their sixth straight game and posted their third straight shutout with their second win of the season over the Blugolds (12-6-4).

Aquinas outscored its two regional opponents 8-2, and the Raiders have outscored their three postseason opponents 27-0.

Top-seeded Arcadia, which qualified for the state semifinals last season, plays Washburn/Bayfield (15-1-3) at Baldwin-Woodville on Saturday for the right to advance to the state tournament. The game kicks off at 1 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

MSHSL Section 1A meet

ROCHESTER, Minn. — La Crescent-Hokah’s girls placed seventh and its boys 15th as senior Lydia Rosendahl became a Class A qualifier for the state meet at St. Olaf College on Nov. 6.

Rosendahl completed the Northern Hills Golf Course path in 20 minutes, 56 seconds to finish ninth overall and grab one of the state spots reserved for individual qualifiers.

The Lancers posted a team score of 182 in the girls race, which was won by Lake City (88). Jazmine Cline (39th, 22:50), Corrina Lechnir (40th, 22:58), Makenna Rasmussen (48th, 23:11.6) and Elise Plzak (57th, 23:27.6) were also scoring runners for La Crescent-Hokah.

The boys had a score of 393 in a meet won by Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson (66).

The Lancers were led by Austin Smith (42nd, 19:21.9) and Tyler Groth (44th, 19:27.6).

Sam Culver (100th, 21:03.1), Kaleb Spah (105th, 21:13.4) and Jack Kreutzman (110th, 21;38.4) also scored for La Crescent-Hokah.

