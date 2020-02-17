High school sports roundup: Black River Falls boys hand No. 2 Bangor first loss

BANGOR — Behind a stellar showing from senior guard Elliot Bird and some tough defense, the Black River Falls High School boys basketball team handed Bangor — ranked No. 2 in Division 5 by the Associated Press — their first loss of the season with a 65-47 victory Monday night at Bangor High School.
Bird scored 17 of his 21 in the second half, as the Tigers (13-7) outscored Bangor (18-1) 37-25 after intermission.
Two other Tigers finished in double figures with Chase Yaeger and Trey Cowley each pouring in 13. Mike Roou scored eight while Blake Williams added six for the Tigers, who have now won four in a row and are right in the hunt for the Coulee Conference title with a 7-3 record. They take on Viroqua (9-9, 6-4) Thursday. West Salem is first in the Coulee with an 8-3 record. West Salem has just one game left and its against Viroqua on Feb. 27.
Grant Manke scored 29, but no other Cardinal reached double figures.
La Crescent-Hokah 46, Spring Grove 35
SPRING GROVE — UW-La Crosse basketball commit Luke Schwartzhoff and UW-Eau Claire commit Zach Todd each scored 13 to help the Lancers (17-6) win their second game in a row.
Cody Kowalski chipped in nine points on three 3s as well for the Lancers, who jumped out to a 26-16 halftime lead.
Spring Grove (13-12) made just 13 field goals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 55, Whitehall 47
WHITEHALL — The Wildcats — who received votes in the latest Division 5 Associated Press poll — used a balanced scoring effort to pick up the Dairyland win.
Abby Thompson led the way with 19 points while Marlee Nehring added 15 and Lindsay Steien finished with 10 for the Wildcats (16-5).