High school sports roundup: Black River Falls wins Coulee boys golf championship

TREMPEALEAU — The Black River Falls High School boys golf team won a season championship by placing third at the final 18-hole Coulee Conference meet Wednesday at Trempealeau Mountain.
Arcadia and G-E-T tied for first place with matching scores of 341, and the Tigers followed at 350. But Black River Falls had a big enough lead in the season standings to hold off second-place Arcadia and third-place G-E-T to leave as the biggest winner.
Junior Mike Antonelli is the season medalist ahead of runner-up Chandler Sonsalla of Arcadia.
Antonelli shot a 9-over-par 80 on Wednesday and placed third behind Sonsalla (73) and G-E-T’s Sawyer Schmidt (74), who played the last three meets of the season and finished second or tied for second in two of them.
Sonsalla was 1 over on the front and 1 over on the back. Schmidt was 1 over on the front and 2 over on the back.
The Raiders also received scoring rounds from Cole Sobotta (87), Carter Pronschinske (89) and Dustin Klonecki (92). The Red Hawks received 89s from Caleb Lightfoot, Mason Truax and Boden Bratberg behind Schmidt.
In Wednesday’s meet, Black River Falls’ Evan Anderson was fourth (84), and Sobotta’s 87 was good for fifth individually.
BASEBALL
Three Rivers
St. Charles 4, La Crescent-Hokah 3
ST. CHARLES, Minn. — The Lancers broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the top of the seventh inning, but the Saints scored three times in the bottom of the seventh.
Braden Abnet and Mason Bills had two hits apiece for La Crescent-Hokah (8-6, 8-5), and teammate Zack Bentzen drove in a run. Abnet struck out 11, walked two and allowed three earned runs on five hits over 6⅓.
BOYS TENNIS
MVC
Central 4, Sparta 3
The RiverHawks won two singles matches and two doubles matches to take care of the visiting Spartans.
Cole Lapp beat Tobin Mohr 7-5, 6-2 to win at No. 1 singles, and Cameron Elwer and Nic Williams beat Alexander Andros and Alex Kress 7-6 (5), 6-1 to win at No. 1 doubles.
Sparta’s Lucas Johnson posted a 4-6, 6-0, 11-9 win over Peter Thompson at No. 2 singles, and Central’s No. 2 doubles team of Cooper Vanzee and Nou Txeng beat Jordan Johnson and Brodie Ehlinger 1-6, 7-5, 10-7 in a couple of hotly contested matches.
Coulee
Viroqua 6, Mauston 1
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks picked up a one-sided victory and won all of its matches in straight sets.
Dustin Kenyon beat Zach Lund 6-0, 6-4 at No. 1 singles, and Ben Gillen and Eric Jerdee teamed up to beat Airic Jopling and Sean Muchenberger 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles.
TRACK AND FIELD
Lake City Quadrangular
LAKE CITY, Minn. — La Crescent-Hokah was led by victories from Lydia Rosendahl in the 3,200 (12:30.24) and Emmarie Byom in the pole vault (9-0).
Amanda Iverson was second in the 100 (13.22) and 200 (27.27), and Rosendahl, Maddie Danielson, Myla Baudek and Lola Baudek placed second in the 3,200 relay (10:36.08).
La Crescent-Hokah’s boys were led by runner-up finishes by Cody Kowalski (54.26) in the 400 and Jack Kreutzman in the discus (100-3).
Lancaster Invitational
LANCASTER, Wis. — Viroqua’s boys placed seventh with 48 points and its girls ninth with 46 in invitationals with 16 and 14 teams, respectively.
Viroqua senior Katrina Koppa had the biggest meet among locals with wins in the 100 hurdles (15.95) and 300 hurdles (50.95) to go with a second-place finish in the triple jump (34-4). De Soto senior Natalie Randa won the high jump (5-2), and Viroqua freshman Trixie Koppa was second in the pole vault (8-6).
Viroqua sophomore Miles Daniels placed second in the 800 (2:08.23), and ran with Jackson Rott, Max Thew and Jacob Noble on the second-place 1,600 relay team (3:45.95). Daniels, Rott, Thew and Nick Schneider were also fourth in the 400 relay (47.47).
Rott was second in the pole vault (12-0), Schneider was second in the shot put (46-11¾), and De Soto’s Cezar Garcia was second in the high jump (5-10).