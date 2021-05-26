High school sports roundup: Black River Falls wins Coulee boys golf championship

TREMPEALEAU — The Black River Falls High School boys golf team won a season championship by placing third at the final 18-hole Coulee Conference meet Wednesday at Trempealeau Mountain.

Arcadia and G-E-T tied for first place with matching scores of 341, and the Tigers followed at 350. But Black River Falls had a big enough lead in the season standings to hold off second-place Arcadia and third-place G-E-T to leave as the biggest winner.

Junior Mike Antonelli is the season medalist ahead of runner-up Chandler Sonsalla of Arcadia.

Antonelli shot a 9-over-par 80 on Wednesday and placed third behind Sonsalla (73) and G-E-T’s Sawyer Schmidt (74), who played the last three meets of the season and finished second or tied for second in two of them.

Sonsalla was 1 over on the front and 1 over on the back. Schmidt was 1 over on the front and 2 over on the back.

The Raiders also received scoring rounds from Cole Sobotta (87), Carter Pronschinske (89) and Dustin Klonecki (92). The Red Hawks received 89s from Caleb Lightfoot, Mason Truax and Boden Bratberg behind Schmidt.

In Wednesday’s meet, Black River Falls’ Evan Anderson was fourth (84), and Sobotta’s 87 was good for fifth individually.