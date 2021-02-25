High school sports roundup: Blair-Taylor boys move to Division 4 sectional final

BLAIR — The Blair-Taylor High School boys basketball team put together some big plays in the closing seconds to finish off a 61-57 victory over Iola-Scandinavia in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal on Thursday.

The second-seeded Wildcats (23-1) won their 19th game in a row and earned a championship game at top-seeded Onalaska Luther (18-1) at 4 p.m. Saturday. The winner of that game advances to the state tournament at the La Crosse Center on March 5.

Alec Reismann and Kyle Obiegilo made free throws in the last 37 seconds to keep Blair-Taylor in front for the victory. Reismann made to for a 60-57 lead with 37 seconds left, and O'biegelo made one after a Matt Waldera steal to put the Wildcats up 61-57 with 6 seconds left.

Waldera scored 18 and Tyler Thompson 16 for Blair-Taylor, which also received 10 from Kyle Steien. The Wildcats, who had to battle back from an early deficit, will try to qualify for their ninth state tournament when they square off the with Knights on Saturday.

Thompson made five 3-pointers in the second half as the Wildcats built a lead as big as nine. Blair-Taylor used a 17-3 run in the first to recover from the early deficit.