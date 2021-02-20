High school sports roundup: Blair-Taylor boys win regional basketball title; Holmen sends three gymnasts to state

BLAIR — The Blair-Taylor High School boys basketball team is a WIAA sectional champion for the third year in a row.

The Wildcats (22-1) dominated the final 11 minutes to score a 68-44 victory over Whitehall to win a Division 4 championship and qualify for Thursday's sectional semifinals.

Blair-Taylor took a 31-18 halftime lead, but the Norse scored 12 of the first 17 second-half points to get within 36-30 with 11 minutes to go.

That's when the Wildcats took over and put themselves in another sectional.

Senior Kyle Steien had 27 points and 10 rebounds for Blair-Taylor, which also received a 21-point, 10-rebound performance from senior Matt Waldera.

GYMNASTICS

WIAA sectionals

Division 1

Holmen placed fifth with a team score of 133.775, but it will have three qualifiers in the individual state meet next weekend.

Stevens Point (136.025) and Eau Claire Memorial/North (134.925) are the two team state qualifiers from the Central/Logan Sectional at Performance Elite Gymnastics.