High school sports roundup: Blair-Taylor boys win regional basketball title; Holmen sends three gymnasts to state

BLAIR — The Blair-Taylor High School boys basketball team is a WIAA sectional champion for the third year in a row.
The Wildcats (22-1) dominated the final 11 minutes to score a 68-44 victory over Whitehall to win a Division 4 championship and qualify for Thursday's sectional semifinals.
Blair-Taylor took a 31-18 halftime lead, but the Norse scored 12 of the first 17 second-half points to get within 36-30 with 11 minutes to go.
That's when the Wildcats took over and put themselves in another sectional.
Senior Kyle Steien had 27 points and 10 rebounds for Blair-Taylor, which also received a 21-point, 10-rebound performance from senior Matt Waldera.
GYMNASTICS
WIAA sectionals
Division 1
Holmen placed fifth with a team score of 133.775, but it will have three qualifiers in the individual state meet next weekend.
Stevens Point (136.025) and Eau Claire Memorial/North (134.925) are the two team state qualifiers from the Central/Logan Sectional at Performance Elite Gymnastics.
Onalaska/Luther was sixth (131.55) and Central/Logan 10th (111.45).
Junior Harley Bartels placed third all-around with a score of 34.875 and will compete in everything during the individual state meet at Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., on Saturday. She also placed second on the floor exercise (9.375).
Holmen juniors Maddi Melby and Ava Clark also qualified with top-five finishes on the vault and uneven bars, respectively.
Melby tied for second place with a 8.95 on the vault, and Clark was fourth on the uneven bars with an 8.7.